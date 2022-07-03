1 of 4
LET'S NOT JUST BE CREATURES OF HABIT: The public response to the policy change in use of single-use plastic bags in Dubai and Abu Dhabi has important lessons for us. It is heartening how we have been willing to embrace the change whole-heartedly. At the same time, we need to ask ourselves why we by ourselves did not make sustainable choices earlier? Is it because we are creatures of habit? It’s time to pause and look at all those habits that we can easily change without having to always waiting for it to be made mandatory. Sustainability is not a utopian concept, it is a way of life for which every small step in every possible realm matters (COMMENT BY: Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor)
LINDSAY LOHAN's HAPPILY EVER AFTER: It looks like Lindsay Lohan has finally found stability in her life with the actress announcing to the world that financier Bader Shammas was now her husband. Lohan’s tumultuous life as a child actor in Hollywood and her very public downfall saw the actress quit the bright lights and build a home for herself in Dubai several years ago. In April, the 36-year-old also spoke about how moving here changed her life for the better. “It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm,” Lohan told Vogue. Now, with a two-film Netflix deal and the man she loves as her husband, Lohan can finally find that happily ever after in her real life too. (COMMENT BY: Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor)
RONALDO STUNS MANCHESTER UNITED WITH TRANSFER REQUEST: Cristiano Ronaldo has rocked Manchester United just weeks before the new 2022/23 Premier League season is to kick off by insisting that he wants to leave the club. He only returned to Old Trafford last summer from Italian giants Juventus and had signed a two-year deal but it appears the Portuguese star wishes to cut that short and move on. Many believe the main reason for him wanting out is due to the fact that United are not playing Champions League football next season. The 37-year-old wants to continue playing at the highest level before he hangs up his boots. He was the team’s top scorer last season and will be a big miss if he is allowed to leave. New coach Erik ten Hag was planning to build a team around the talisman but his plans could be scuppered. Finding a replacement for him with just weeks remaining of the transfer window could prove very difficult and without a figure like Ronaldo in the team, United could struggle. (COMMENT BY: Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor)
LIBYA IN DANGER ZONE: Libyans are angry. They have been enduring power cuts of up to 18 hours a day, fuel shortages, and crumbling services and infrastructure though their country sits on Africa’s largest proven oil reserves. Protesters stormed parliament on Friday as anger exploded over deteriorating living conditions and political deadlock. And there are fears that militias could quash the protests as they did in 2020 demonstrations when they opened fire on people. Presidential and parliamentary elections, originally set for December last year, were meant to cap a UN-led peace process following the end of the last major round of violence in 2020. But voting never took place due to contentious candidacies and deep disagreements over the legal basis of elections between the rival power centres in east and west. It’s time world powers intervened and calm the situation by breaking the political deadlock. (COMMENT BY: Stephen N.R., Senior Asociate Editor)
