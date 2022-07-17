1 of 5
Let’s be mindful of our actions to make sustainability a way of life: It is worth noting that the transition to the non-use of single-use plastic bags in Dubai and Abu Dhabi has been a smooth process. While the readiness of residents to adapt themselves to the new rule in the interest of a safer environment needs to commended, it should also serve as a reminder that seemingly small practices such as these should become the norm in every sphere of life. Whether it is recycling products, avoiding food wastage or switching off the lights when we don’t need them, every small individual step counts to make the collective difference. For that to kick-start, each one of us needs to be a bit more mindful of our actions. When that happens, sustainability will become a way of life. Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor
Image Credit: Gulf News
2 of 5
It’s time European airports and airlines got their act together: Dubai’s Emirates airline may have agreed to Heathrow’s demands to cut down flights to the UK travel hub, but that’s hardly the solution the industry needs right now. While the aviation sector in the UAE – both airlines and airports – have shown astute foresight by being prepared well in advance, the same cannot be said about the counterparts in the West. Their staff shortages are not helping an industry that’s swelling with demand after a two-year hiatus. Passengers with pockets full of cash are splurging on holidays – long waiting queues at Schengen application centres are proof – and Gulf airlines have been quick to refurbish their interiors to give the passengers a new experience as they resume their holiday plans. Emirates has launched its premium economy class while Etihad is betting big on its green flights to connect distant destinations. It has already launched a complete new interior layout. Both airlines, along with flydubai, are bracing for a busy summer period. Flydubai, in fact, is expecting its busiest summer in history, with three million passengers expected to be ferried until September. It’s time European airports and airlines got their act together. Anupam Varma, Assistant Editor
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 5
Lewandowski edges closer to dream Barcelona move: It appears that Barcelona have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the signature of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and if this deal goes through it could well be the biggest transfer of the summer window. The 33-year-old attacker – who scored 50 goals in 46 games last season – only has a year remaining on his current contract with the German champions and he has made clear his desire to leave the club. He helped them to secure their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title and now wishes to ply his trade elsewhere and looks set for a move to the Nou Camp. A medical and personal negotiations still need to be concluded but Barca are confident they will get their man. Since his arrival at Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 he has scored 344 goals in 374 games and the Spanish giants want him to lead their attack even though they added another forward to their squad with the signing of Raphinha from Leeds for £55 million on Friday. Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor
Image Credit: AP
4 of 5
Taking on the might of torrents: Piracy. A word that wields enough power to send shudders down the spine of those who rule the film industry. At the centre of it all are torrent sites that command a network of people in powerful places that hold the reins of a film in their very hands. A new web series titled ‘Tamil Rockerz’ is taking a deep dive into the world of digital piracy, with its story seemingly based on the infamous Tamil Rockers, a torrent group that has single-handedly robbed productions houses in Bollywood and South India, costing them billions of rupees by leaking films even before they reach the cinemas. Airing on SonyLiv, it will be interesting to see if the impact of the series fuels another investigation into the criminal activities and rids everyone of this menace. Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor
Image Credit:
5 of 5
COVID-19 vaccination milestone for India: India has crossed the 2 billion COVID-19 vaccination mark, in a major milestone for the country. The feat was achieved in just 18 months since the first vaccination drive began. In October 2021, the country had announced that 1 billion doses were administered. Like other countries, India too suffered during the pandemic. But the government and the people joined hands to ensure that the vaccination drive went off smoothly. The pandemic is far from over and India reported 20,528 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new milestone will give the country and its people a boost in completing the vaccination drive and ensuring the safety of all.
Image Credit: AP