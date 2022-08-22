1 of 5
ENSURING GREATER ROAD SAFETY: It is encouraging how Dubai residents made 16,572 calls to report traffic violations during the last seven months as part of the Dubai Police’s ‘We Are All Police’ programme. This resulted in the imposition of 34,869 traffic fines after verification. By being alert and keeping an eye on fellow motorists, residents can help ensure greater road safety for all. The programme no doubt will serve as an effective deterrent for everyone from committing any violations. (By Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor)
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 5
DUBAI SHOWS ITS INTENT ON ‘BUILD TO FIT’: ‘Dubai Islands’ — another Dubai Destination in the making. By repurposing what was built for ‘Deira Islands’ and adding new elements, Nakheel is creating a new destination. A destination more in tune with Dubai’s future needs. Nakheel and Dubai have thus re-emphasised that such major projects can operate within longer gestation periods. The Dubai Islands neatly fit into the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and simultaneously lift the whole of Deira. With Dubai Islands, Dubai gets to do what it does best – Build to Fit. (By Manoj Nair, Business Editor)
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 5
NUCLEAR ALARM IS RINGING: The prospect of an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have caused alarm worldwide, prompting Britain, France, Germany and the United States to call for military restraint. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to allow UN inspections will go a long way in assuaging fears of a nuclear catastrophe. The dark days of Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear accidents are still vivid, and the world will be a better place without another nuclear disaster (By N.R. Stephen, Senior Associate Editor)
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 5
MAN UTD, LIVERPOOL DESPERATE TO GET BACK ON TRACK: Tonight at Old Trafford, fierce rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will meet, searching for their first wins of the new English Premier League season. Two of England’s most successful clubs, they have made underwhelming starts. Liverpool have played two and drawn two, but United, under new coach Erik Ten Hag, have lost both opening games. The pressure is on the Dutchman, and he needs a result quickly. Jurgen Klopp will be rubbing his hands at the prospect of facing the Red Devils when they are struggling so badly. It could be an ugly night for United fans who will have the phrase ‘it’ll get worse before it gets better’ on their minds. (By Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor)
Image Credit: AP
5 of 5
ARE BOLLYWOOD AWARDS A SHAM OR DISTINCTION? Kangana Ranaut, who rejected her Best Actress nomination from entertainment magazine Filmfare for her role in ‘Thalaivi’ by slamming such award ceremonies as unethical and morally corrupt, has stirred a debate about the validity of such functions. Ranaut claims the awards are given to actors who show up on the awards night instead of merit. While Filmfare has denied any wrongdoing and has threatened to counter-sue the actress, Ranaut seems to have called out this tradition of actors being celebrated for turning up. Attendance equals adulation isn’t a healthy practice. Perhaps, the Bollywood industry needs to take stock of its working practices. (By Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Assistant Editor Features)
Image Credit: Instagram/KanganaRanaut