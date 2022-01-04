1 of 10
Many people wear gold and invest gold, but in true Dubai-style you can have pure gold in pretty much anything here – from your tea to your facials. Here’s our list of unique dishes to try that incorporate actual gold in them. Cappuccinos and French toast to even street-side staple vada pav, the city’s F&B venues are painting their menus gold.
Image Credit: Supplied/O'Pao
2 of 10
Gold Karak Karak chai (tea) has become a quintessential Dubai thing to try. But to take it up a notch, instead of sipping on regular brew, why not try a 24-karat gold-flake-infused tea? Head to Karama’s ‘Food ka Mood' and order yourself a cup for Dh51.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 10
Golden breakfast at Hampstead Bakery and Café on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, a fresh, thick slice of buttery brioche is steeped in a blend of tres leches, vanilla beans, and saffron before being topped with a 24-carat gold leaf to make a royal brioche French toast. It's then topped with fresh strawberries and blackberries and served with a side of white chocolate ganache. The cost of this unique breakfast dish is Dh220.
Image Credit: Insta/hampsteadbakeryandcafe
4 of 10
Golden vada pav: Vada pav is as street-food as it gets, but now you can eat what the store calls the world’s first 22-karat Gold Vada Pav. A twist to the desi street food in Dubai, this vada pav is the most recent addition to this list. The vada, in this new menu item, will be packed with cheese and imported French truffle butter, according to the restaurant. The entire vada will be decked in edible gold and then placed inside the pav. A handmade mint mayonnaise dip, sweet potato fries and mint lemonade will be served alongside the pav. Opening the wooden box in which it is served completes the theatrical look with a liquid nitrogen base. The item is only available for dine-in at the O’Pao location In Karama, and is priced at Dh99.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 10
A plate of gold When it comes to certain dishes, you’ll find loyalists who’ll fight you to the bone over their food choices. Such is the case with biryani. But if you don’t mind putting that aside, check out this biryani with 23-carat edible gold that Bombay Borough is serving up to mark its first anniversary. It may cost you a pretty penny, but let’s face it, Dh1,000 for a plate of gold is worth it. Pre booking is must..!
Image Credit: Inst/bombayborough_uae
6 of 10
Gold in your sushi? This may just be the UAE’s first ever 22-Karat Gold Sushi, served by Sumo Sushi & Bento In Dubai. For Dh500, sushi lovers can indulge in flavours of gold with the newly launched Gold Sushi Box. This limited-time offer is available from participating outlets located at Dubai Media City, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Town Center and Al Murooj until October 16. It is valid for dine-in, take away and delivery.
Image Credit: Insta/sumosushibento
7 of 10
Gold cappuccino at two locations You can get a gold cappuccino to start your day at the Burj al Arab. The Ultimate Gold Cappuccino, topped with 24-carat gold, is available for Dh120 at Sahn Eddar Lounge, housed inside the Arabian dhow sail-shaped structure. The beverage is created with 100 percent Arabica beans and foamed milk that has been combined with gold. The coffee is then topped with extra 24-carat sprinkles and the characteristic insignia of the Burj Al Arab.
Image Credit: Insta/burjalarab
8 of 10
Another place to go for a hot cup of gold coffee is the Armani/Lounge in Dubai which will cost you Dh80.
Image Credit: Insta/ armanihoteldxb
9 of 10
Gold steak and golden burger Nusr-et needs no introduction what with the fame of owner Salt Bae and his unique seasoning and steak cutting skills, which went viral making him a global celebrity. However, if you’re looking for yet another unique experience for the ‘gram’ at his restaurant, you could order the gold-foil-covered steak. Don’t worry, the gold reportedly doesn’t taste of anything. Just 400 grams of an ingot cut of sirloin covered in gold flakes will cost you Dh1,500, according to an online menu of the restaurant.
Image Credit: Insta/nusr_et
10 of 10
At the same venue, you could also try a golden burger for Dh660.
Image Credit: Insta/Nusr-et