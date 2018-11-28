Following an announcement by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera) two days ago regarding a 12 per cent decline in service fees across residential communities in Dubai, Gulf News gives you a low down on maintenance charges in some freehold apartments and villas.
According to Rera, in the last year, fees decreased in 11 areas of Dubai.
The Lakes
Fee: Dh3.42
Developer: Emaar
Location: Emirates Living
Fee breakdown:
Landscape
Lakes system connecting The Greens and Emirates Living
Maintenance of various lakes
Landscaping around The Springs drive
Road system connecting Emirates Living
Maintenance of basket-ball tennis courts and community pools
Salaries of life-guards maintaining pools
24 hours security
Vehicle access bars
Newly installed vehicle speed monitoring system
Master developer charge
Special service fees for Emirates Living and Hattan communities
Dewa cost of common areas
Sinking fund
Waste disposal
The Meadows
Fee: Dh2.07
Developer: Emaar
Location: Emirates Living
Facilities:
Landscape
Lakes system connecting The Greens and Emirates Living
Maintenance of various lakes
Landscaping around The Springs drive
Road system connecting entire Emirates Living
Maintenance of basket-ball, tennis courts and community pools
Salaries to life-guards maintaining pools
24 hours security
Vehicle access bars
Master developer charge
Special service fees for Emirates Living and Hattan communities
Dewa cost of common areas
Sinking fund
Waste disposal
Emirates Hills
Fee: Dh23
Developer: Emaar
Location: Emirates Living
Facilities:
Water and light features at the entrance of the community
Lakes system connecting The Greens and Emirates Living
Maintenance of various lakes
Landscape around The Springs drive
Roads connecting Emirates Living
Maintenance of basket-ball, tennis courts and community pools
Salaries to life-guards maintaining pools
24 hours security
Vehicle access bars
Master developer charge
Special fees for Emirates Living and Hattan communities
Dewa charge of common areas
Sinking fund capital
Waste disposal
Arabian Ranches (Phase II)
Dh2.44
Developer: Emaar
Location: Dubailand
Facilities:
Common area landscape
Maintenance of roads in the community
Water and light features in common areas
Maintenance of various lakes
Basket-ball tennis courts and community pools maintenance
Salaries to life-guards maintaining pools
24 hours security
Vehicle access bars
Master developer charge
Dewa cost of common areas
Sinking fund capital
Waste disposal
The Villa
Fee: Dh1.49
Developer: Dubai Properties Group (DPG)
Location: Dubailand
Facilities:
Landscape
Road maintenance
Water and light features in the common area
Sinking fund capital
24 hours security
Vehicle access bars
Community pool, basket-ball and tennis courts maintenance
Salaries of life-guards in pools
Master community charge
Dewa charges in common areas
Waste disposal
Administration charge for homeowners association management service provider
The Springs
Fee: Dh2.37
Developer: Emaar
Location: Emirates Living
Facilities:
A lakes system connecting The Greens and Emirates Living
Maintaining lakes in the area
Landscaping around The Springs drive
Roads connecting The Springs and Emirates Living
Basket-ball, tennis courts and community pool maintenance
Salaries to life-guards in pools
24 hours security
Vehicle access bars
Master developer charge
Dewa charge of common areas
Sinking fund capital
Waste disposal
Jumeirah Park
Fee: Dh1.21
Developer: Nakheel
Location: New Dubai
Facilities:
Landscape
Various parks maintenance
Roads in the development
24 hours security
Access bars for vehicles
Maintenance of community pools
Salary of life-guards maintaining the pools
Basket-ball and tennis courts maintenance
Waste disposal
Master community charge
Dewa charges in common areas
The Mansions
Fee: Dh5.71
Developer: Nakheel
Location: Jumeirah Islands
Facilities:
Maintenance of the lakes
Landscape
Master community charge
Maintaining the roads for Mansions and Jumeirah Islands
Basket-ball and tennis courts maintenance
Regular servicing of community pools
Salaries to life-guards in pools
24 hours security
Access bars for vehicles to be let in and out.
Dewa charges in common areas
Waste disposal
Green Community Motor City (Phase 2 &3)
Fee: Dh3
Developer: National Properties
Location: Motor City
Facilities:
Landscape in the community
Community Center with retail and sports facilities
Waste disposal
Dewa charges of common areas
Landscape in the community
Maintenance of the basket-ball and tennis courts
Maintenance of swimming pools
Master community charge
Salaries of life-guards in community pools
24 hours security
Access bars for vehicles to be let in and out.
Administration charge for homeowners association management service provider
Uptown Mirdiff
Fee: Dh13
Developer: Union Properties
Location: Mirdif
Facilities:
Waste disposal
Master community charge
Landscape
Basket-ball and tennis courts maintenance
Swimming pool maintenance
Salaries of life-guards in community pools
Sinking fund
24 hours security
Access bars for vehicles to be let in and out.
Administration charge for homeowners association management service provider
The Residences
Fee: Dh21.96
Developer: Emaar
Location: Burj Khalifa
Facilities:
Chiller cost
Elevators
Lobby
Car park
Concierge
24 hours security
Waste disposal
Master community
Building insurance
Management fees
Dewa charge for common areas
Queue Point
Dh9-12
Developer: Mazaya Real Estate
Location: Dubailand
Fee breakdown:
Common area maintenance like the lobby, staircase and elevators
Car park
Waste disposal
Dewa charge in common areas
24 hours security
Waste disposal
Master community charge
Administration charge for homeowners association management service provider
Discovery Gardens
Fee: Dh12.5
Location: New Dubai
Developer: Nakheel
Facilities:
Chiller cost
Elevators
Lobby
Car park
24 hours security
Waste disposal
Master community charge
Dewa cost of common areas
Maintenance of community pools
Salaries to life-guards maintaining pools
Indigo Tower
Fee: Dh15.51
Location: Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT)
Developer: Diamond Developers
Facilities:
Chiller cost
Elevators
Lobby
Car park
24 hours security
Waste disposal
Administration charge
Maintenance of swimming pool
Salary to life-guard maintaining pool
Dewa cost to common areas
Skycourts Towers
Fee: Dh13.6
Location: Dubailand
Developer: National Bonds Corporation
Facilities:
Cooling charges of the common area
Community landscape
Family and Sports facilities
Elevators
Waste disposal
Dewa charges for the common area
Master Community charge
Administration charge for homeowners association management service provider
The Greens
Fee: Dh15.45
Developer: Emaar
Location: Close to Tecom, New Dubai area
Facilities:
Community landscape
The Lakes system connecting between greens lakes and emirates
Road network connecting various The Greens buildings
24 hours security
Access bars for vehicles to be let in
Maintenance of community pools
Salary of life-guards in pools
Waste disposal
Claren Tower 2
Fee: Dh24.72
Developer: Emaar
Location: Downtown Dubai
Facilities:
Community landscape
Lobby, elevators and staircase maintenance
Waste disposal
Dewa charges for common area
Master community charge
24-hours security
Pool maintenance
Salary to life-guard maintaining pool
Burj Vista
Fee: Dh18
Developer: Emaar
Location: Downtown Dubai
Facilities:
Cooling charges in common area
Elevators, lobby and staircase maintenance
Waste disposal
Dewa charges of common area
Golden Mile
Fee: Dh16
Developer: Nakheel
Location: Palm Jumeirah
Facilities:
Cooling charges of common area
Community landscape
Elevators, lobby and staircase maintenance
Waste disposal
Dewa charges of common area
Master community charge
Administration charge for homeowners association
24-hours security
Sinking fund capital
Shoreline Apartments
Fee: Dh11
Developer: Nakheel
Location: Palm Jumeirah
Facilities:
Cooling charges of the common area
Community landscape
Elevators
Waste disposal
Dewa charges for the common area
Master Community charge
Administration charge for homeowners association
Beach fees
Source: Harbor Real Estate, Banke International and property owners living in Dubai.