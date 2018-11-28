After stalling for two years, Dubai’s sales market showed some signs of recovery during the spring Image Credit: Getty Images

Following an announcement by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera) two days ago regarding a 12 per cent decline in service fees across residential communities in Dubai, Gulf News gives you a low down on maintenance charges in some freehold apartments and villas.

According to Rera, in the last year, fees decreased in 11 areas of Dubai.

The Lakes

Fee: Dh3.42

Developer: Emaar

Location: Emirates Living

Fee breakdown:

Landscape

Lakes system connecting The Greens and Emirates Living

Maintenance of various lakes

Landscaping around The Springs drive

Road system connecting Emirates Living

Maintenance of basket-ball tennis courts and community pools

Salaries of life-guards maintaining pools

24 hours security

Vehicle access bars

Newly installed vehicle speed monitoring system

Master developer charge

Special service fees for Emirates Living and Hattan communities

Dewa cost of common areas

Sinking fund

Waste disposal

The Meadows

Fee: Dh2.07

Developer: Emaar

Location: Emirates Living

Facilities:

Landscape

Lakes system connecting The Greens and Emirates Living

Maintenance of various lakes

Landscaping around The Springs drive

Road system connecting entire Emirates Living

Maintenance of basket-ball, tennis courts and community pools

Salaries to life-guards maintaining pools

24 hours security

Vehicle access bars

Master developer charge

Special service fees for Emirates Living and Hattan communities

Dewa cost of common areas

Sinking fund

Waste disposal

Emirates Hills

Fee: Dh23

Developer: Emaar

Location: Emirates Living

Facilities:

Water and light features at the entrance of the community

Lakes system connecting The Greens and Emirates Living

Maintenance of various lakes

Landscape around The Springs drive

Roads connecting Emirates Living

Maintenance of basket-ball, tennis courts and community pools

Salaries to life-guards maintaining pools

24 hours security

Vehicle access bars

Master developer charge

Special fees for Emirates Living and Hattan communities

Dewa charge of common areas

Sinking fund capital

Waste disposal

Arabian Ranches (Phase II)

Dh2.44

Developer: Emaar

Location: Dubailand

Facilities:

Common area landscape

Maintenance of roads in the community

Water and light features in common areas

Maintenance of various lakes

Basket-ball tennis courts and community pools maintenance

Salaries to life-guards maintaining pools

24 hours security

Vehicle access bars

Master developer charge

Dewa cost of common areas

Sinking fund capital

Waste disposal

The Villa

Fee: Dh1.49

Developer: Dubai Properties Group (DPG)

Location: Dubailand

Facilities:

Landscape

Road maintenance

Water and light features in the common area

Sinking fund capital

24 hours security

Vehicle access bars

Community pool, basket-ball and tennis courts maintenance

Salaries of life-guards in pools

Master community charge

Dewa charges in common areas

Waste disposal

Administration charge for homeowners association management service provider

The Springs

Fee: Dh2.37

Developer: Emaar

Location: Emirates Living

Facilities:

A lakes system connecting The Greens and Emirates Living

Maintaining lakes in the area

Landscaping around The Springs drive

Roads connecting The Springs and Emirates Living

Basket-ball, tennis courts and community pool maintenance

Salaries to life-guards in pools

24 hours security

Vehicle access bars

Master developer charge

Dewa charge of common areas

Sinking fund capital

Waste disposal

Jumeirah Park

Fee: Dh1.21

Developer: Nakheel

Location: New Dubai

Facilities:

Landscape

Various parks maintenance

Roads in the development

24 hours security

Access bars for vehicles

Maintenance of community pools

Salary of life-guards maintaining the pools

Basket-ball and tennis courts maintenance

Waste disposal

Master community charge

Dewa charges in common areas

The Mansions

Fee: Dh5.71

Developer: Nakheel

Location: Jumeirah Islands

Facilities:

Maintenance of the lakes

Landscape

Master community charge

Maintaining the roads for Mansions and Jumeirah Islands

Basket-ball and tennis courts maintenance

Regular servicing of community pools

Salaries to life-guards in pools

24 hours security

Access bars for vehicles to be let in and out.

Dewa charges in common areas

Waste disposal

Green Community Motor City (Phase 2 &3)

Fee: Dh3

Developer: National Properties

Location: Motor City

Facilities:

Landscape in the community

Community Center with retail and sports facilities

Waste disposal

Dewa charges of common areas

Maintenance of the basket-ball and tennis courts

Maintenance of swimming pools

Master community charge

Salaries of life-guards in community pools

24 hours security

Access bars for vehicles to be let in and out.

Administration charge for homeowners association management service provider

Uptown Mirdiff

Fee: Dh13

Developer: Union Properties

Location: Mirdif

Facilities:

Waste disposal

Master community charge

Landscape

Basket-ball and tennis courts maintenance

Swimming pool maintenance

Salaries of life-guards in community pools

Sinking fund

24 hours security

Access bars for vehicles to be let in and out.

Administration charge for homeowners association management service provider

The Residences

Fee: Dh21.96

Developer: Emaar

Location: Burj Khalifa

Facilities:

Chiller cost

Elevators

Lobby

Car park

Concierge

24 hours security

Waste disposal

Master community

Building insurance

Management fees

Dewa charge for common areas

Queue Point

Dh9-12

Developer: Mazaya Real Estate

Location: Dubailand

Fee breakdown:

Common area maintenance like the lobby, staircase and elevators

Car park

Waste disposal

Dewa charge in common areas

24 hours security

Waste disposal

Master community charge

Administration charge for homeowners association management service provider

Discovery Gardens

Fee: Dh12.5

Location: New Dubai

Developer: Nakheel

Facilities:

Chiller cost

Elevators

Lobby

Car park

24 hours security

Waste disposal

Master community charge

Dewa cost of common areas

Maintenance of community pools

Salaries to life-guards maintaining pools

Indigo Tower

Fee: Dh15.51

Location: Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT)

Developer: Diamond Developers

Facilities:

Chiller cost

Elevators

Lobby

Car park

24 hours security

Waste disposal

Administration charge

Maintenance of swimming pool

Salary to life-guard maintaining pool

Dewa cost to common areas

Skycourts Towers

Fee: Dh13.6

Location: Dubailand

Developer: National Bonds Corporation

Facilities:

Cooling charges of the common area

Community landscape

Family and Sports facilities

Elevators

Waste disposal

Dewa charges for the common area

Master Community charge

Administration charge for homeowners association management service provider

The Greens

Fee: Dh15.45

Developer: Emaar

Location: Close to Tecom, New Dubai area

Facilities:

Community landscape

The Lakes system connecting between greens lakes and emirates

Road network connecting various The Greens buildings

24 hours security

Access bars for vehicles to be let in

Maintenance of community pools

Salary of life-guards in pools

Waste disposal

Claren Tower 2

Fee: Dh24.72

Developer: Emaar

Location: Downtown Dubai

Facilities:

Community landscape

Lobby, elevators and staircase maintenance

Waste disposal

Dewa charges for common area

Master community charge

24-hours security

Pool maintenance

Salary to life-guard maintaining pool

Burj Vista

Fee: Dh18

Developer: Emaar

Location: Downtown Dubai

Facilities:

Cooling charges in common area

Elevators, lobby and staircase maintenance

Waste disposal

Dewa charges of common area

Golden Mile

Fee: Dh16

Developer: Nakheel

Location: Palm Jumeirah

Facilities:

Cooling charges of common area

Community landscape

Elevators, lobby and staircase maintenance

Waste disposal

Dewa charges of common area

Master community charge

Administration charge for homeowners association

24-hours security

Sinking fund capital

Shoreline Apartments

Fee: Dh11

Developer: Nakheel

Location: Palm Jumeirah

Facilities:

Cooling charges of the common area

Community landscape

Elevators

Waste disposal

Dewa charges for the common area

Master Community charge

Administration charge for homeowners association

Beach fees

Source: Harbor Real Estate, Banke International and property owners living in Dubai.