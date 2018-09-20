Saudi Arabia is celebrating its national day on Sunday September 23. The UAE is celebrating with a line-up of events and activities around the city throughout the weekend and on Sunday. The festivities will be free to attend for all.

Here is the line-up of events for National Day of Saudi Arabia in Dubai:

Fireworks

La Mer will celebrate with a host of activities, including a Saudi National Day-themed fireworks show at 8.30pm On September 23. Traditional Saudi folk dances and a display of supercars will also take place at this location from September 20 to 23.

Yas Island, is set to light up its skies in celebration of the Saudi national day with a special fireworks show on Sunday September 23 at Yas Marina. Kicking off at 8pm, the display will feature a selection of green hued fireworks in homage to the Saudi Arabian flag.

Concerts

On September 22 at City Walk, Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak and Emirati star Shamma Hamdan will perform some of their most popular hits. The concert will start at 6.45pm.

Cultural Events

Al Seef is celebrating Saudi National Day in style, with an extended weekend of dining and shopping offers, Saudi folkloric entertainment and a chance for shoppers to win prizes. From 20 September to 23 September, Al Seef hosts special folkloric entertainment across the destination to regale all its visitors. Key highlights of the programme include traditional Saudi folk dances and music.

Dubai Mall will roll out the red carpet, offering visitors the opportunity to watch performances by a traditional band at the Souk Atrium, ground floor and enjoy Arabic coffee. There will also be giveaways to visitors including a booklet of vouchers, scarf and mementos from September 20 to 23.

Shows

The Dubai Fountain will ‘dance’ to songs by popular Saudi artists from September 12 to 22, with a special display in tribute to the Saudi national anthem on September 23.

Dubai Festival City Mall will host a Saudi National Day show at Festival Bay and an exclusive edition of IMAGINE, its record-breaking laser and light show on September 20-23,

The Beach will host a grand parade at 6pm with horses marching along to Saudi national melodies. On September 20-23, the destination will screen a selection of award-winning short films by Saudi directors at Roxy Cinemas daily, at 7pm and 8.30pm as part of the Saudi Cinema Weekend on September 22

Burj Khalifa will be illuminated in the national flag of Saudi Arabia, in a display of friendship and respect between the two nations on September 23. Saudi citizens can enjoy 20 per cent off the price of a ticket to the observation decks on the 124th and 125th floors. Visitors can also experience a free exclusive tour of the sky-high 148th floor along with complimentary refreshments when they show their Saudi ID card to staff before entering the Burj Khalifa.

Virtually

Snapchat has launched a range of creative tools to help Snapchatters celebrate and express the spirit of the holiday. Available on 23 September, Snapchatters in Saudi will have the chance to express their love to their country using an exciting range of stickers, filters, Bitmoji and a special creative lens.

Snapchatters in the UAE will be given the chance to share the Saudi celebrations through a special lens with a leaf crown and fireworks taking off in the background.