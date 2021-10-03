Banan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah is set to open later this year Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: The hotly anticipated glamping resort in Ras Al Khaimah, Beach Banan, is all set to welcome guests for beachside vibes, campfire gatherings, yoga, and wellness sessions, making it the ideal spot to enjoy memorable experiences with loved ones. The emirate's Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced the opening of Banan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah by the end of 2021.

Located on Al Marjan Island, the beach getaway will feature numerous facilities including vibrantly coloured tepee designed tents located around a central firepit, private chalets, family-friendly attractions, barbeque areas, designated spots to practice mindfulness, as well as an outdoor cinema screening a mix of blockbusters and family-favourites for all to enjoy.

The destination is geared towards families looking for a getaway while taking full advantage of the cooler weather in the UAE. The new attraction aligns with the Authority’s recently announced Sustainable Tourism Destination Strategy that will see the Ras Al Khaimah become the regional leader in eco-tourism by 2025.

All furniture, fixtures, doors, windows, and decorations for the chalets and tents, are handmade by the Banan Beach team using recycled, locally sourced, and biodegradable materials. The resort’s sustainability theme will also extend to its dining concepts, with natural and sustainable methods such as wood and charcoal for cookery used in its kitchens, instead of the conventional electricity and gas.

All furniture, fixtures, doors, windows and decorations for the chalets and tents, will be handmade by the Banan Beach team using recycled, locally sourced and biodegradable materials Image Credit: Supplied

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Banan Beach is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of family-friendly outdoor activities in Ras Al Khaimah. The sustainably driven camp aligns with our mandate to invest and launch authentic new tourism initiatives across the Emirate, and underscores our ability to continuously adapt to meet changing traveller needs and the growing desire for experiences in safe, open environments. We look forward to welcoming resident, local and international visitors to this stunning new getaway.”

Banan Abdalla, Founder of the resort, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring Banan Beach to Ras Al Khaimah. It will be open throughout the day, seven days a week, providing guests access to the Emirate’s crystal-clear waters all year long. Visitors will be able to relax and soak up the sun from an array of chalets and tents accommodating for varied group sizes and preferences. Those who prefer a poolside experience with a view of the beach, can opt to lounge by the pool, boosting energy levels by dining at the onsite restaurants or can cook up a storm themselves, using the BBQ areas.”