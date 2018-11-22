Dubai: Two of the most influential world figures discussed regional politics, international issues and economic opportunities at one of Emmanuel Macron’s favourite restaurants; the three-Michelin-star Guy Savoy.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks with French President Macron on Wednesday, and then continued the discussion over a meal that tantalised the taste buds.
The two state figures discussed bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation in vital areas and ways to develop economic, trade and investment links between the two countries.
The talks also touched on prospects for investment opportunities enjoyed by the two countries in view of the deeply rooted historical ties of friendship and common strategic interests.
The photo of the two leaders quickly went viral across UAE social networking sites as citizens praised the strong ties between the two nations, and compared the photograph to two friends breaking bread.
The restaurant of Guy Savoy specialises in French fine dining and is located in the Monnaie de Paris in an 18th century building.
Some of Savoy’s signature dishes include artichoke black-truffle soup, chicken terrine with foie and mushroom sauce, oysters and salmon cooked on dry ice.