Dubai: The foggy weather is not a novice to early birds, but every once in a while, a particular video can grasp the attention of residents.
Nasser Al Neyadi, Chairman Board of Directors at Skydive Dubai and President of the Emirates Aerosports Federation, shared a video on social networking sites that stunned viewers of Dubai’s skyline.
The video, which was shot as Al Neyadi flew over Dubai Marina on Thursday morning, showed the city’s skyscrapers enveloped in a thick blanket of fog.
The video has received over 9,500 views in three hours.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations due to the chance of fog formation and poor visibility.
The weather forecast for the weekend will be partly cloudy during the day and at night, especially northwards and over the sea.
The NCM said that the level of humidity on Friday will reach up to 90 per cent along the coastal and internal areas, bringing with it a chance of fog and mist formation.
Light to moderate northwesterly winds are expected to blow at speeds of 15-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The NCM said that by Saturday, residents will see some rain and a drop in temperatures as the cooler season truly gets underway across the country.