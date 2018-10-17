Dubai: Residents stand a chance of winning two Emirates tickets for friends and family to visit Dubai by participating in a new competition launched in Dubai on Wednesday.

The #MyDubai competition, launched by Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), calls on all residents to share compelling moments in their lives that highlight the diverse culture and soul of the city on social media.

To enter the competition, participants can submit their entries on the MyDubai Facebook page, or simply upload to their personal Instagram and Twitter accounts by using the hashtags #MyDubai and #MyInvite.

The competition will select two winners each week for 15 weeks starting from October 15, 2018 to January 31, 2019, organisers said.

With the competition set to showcase the pride expats have for Dubai as their home, it will give them the opportunity to show their friends and family the breadth and depth of the destination’s offering, as they become advocates for the city.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said the passion for the emirate that exists amongst both UAE nationals and the communities of more than 200 nationalities living here is a key driver of Dubai’s success.

“These residents take pride in posting about their experiences in the city, sharing special moments from Dubai with the world. The best advocates of a city are the people who live in it and through this campaign, we hope to encourage residents to highlight what truly lies beneath the urban and technological experiences and highlight why Dubai has maintained its position as the fourth most visited city in the world,” he said.

He added that what started out four years ago as a city-wide initiative to create the world’s first autobiography of a city has today grown into a mammoth library of user-generated content that has allowed to tell a unique story by capturing real-life dynamic moments that both residents and visitors experience in this remarkable destination.

Harnessing the power of user-generated content, the competition aims to drive increased visitation from expatriates’ friends and families, and further facilitate an increased length of their stay in Dubai. The striking pictures, posts and videos submitted during the competition will form part of a dedicated microsite and will be re-shared across all #MyDubai social platforms.