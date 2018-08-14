Dubai: An Emirati policeman set a noble example when he helped a family who were in need of Dh10,000 to pay a fine in a financial case so that the mother of a seven-month-old child was not imprisoned.

The Arab family went to the police station after they received a call regarding a financial case. The husband told Gulf News that there was a financial problem over his private company which was registered in his wife’s name.

“I thought they summoned us for questioning and I went with my child and wife. I was surprised when I went through the one-day court and they told me that I should pay Dh10,000 in fine or my wife would be jailed,” the Arab husband told Gulf News.

He said that he didn’t know what to do as they were facing financial difficulties and didn’t have the money to pay the fine.

“I called my friends but I couldn’t raise the money. I was hopeless. My wife would be in jail and I didn’t know what to do because I have a seven-month-old child. It was a difficult situation. I even asked them to put me in jail instead of her,” he added.

Enter Emirati policeman Lieutenant Abdul Hadi Al Hammadi who saw the man seeking help and asked him to wait in a room to see if he could find a solution.

Five minutes later, Lt Al Hammadi returned with a receipt after he paid the Dh10,000.

“He gave me the document and asked me to finish the procedure and go back home with my wife saying he had paid the money. What he did is beyond imagination. I was hopeless but the noble Emirati officer was like a candle in the dark. I’m so thankful to him.”

Meanwhile, Lt Al Hammadi said he went to Brigadier Saeed Hamad Bin Sulaiman, director of Al Rashidiya police station, and told him about the man’s story and both decided to solve his problem and share the amount of fine and paid it.

“The man was powerless and couldn’t get support from his family or friends. He thought rolling money would take time and didn’t expect that it could be raised the same day. His wife was ordered to pay Dh10,000 or spend 100 days in jail. He was facing a difficult financial situation and couldn’t pay the money,” Lt Al Hammadi said.

Lt Al Hammadi spoke with his director and both raised the fine amount and paid it.

“They have a little child and the mother was the only one who could take care of him. The man cried with happiness when I told him that I had paid the money.”

Lt Al Hammadi said the inspiration to help the man came from UAE leaders who are involved in charity work by helping many countries.

“What I did of helping one family is nothing compared to what our leaders are doing all the time. It is the Year of Zayed, for sure,” Al Hammadi added.