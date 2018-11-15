Relax: Ripe market has a new location
The Ripe Design Market brings the region’s local start-ups, small businesses comprising of designers, trend-setters, taste-makers and culinary artisans together to their new location at Dubai Design District (D3) to showcase their work in a relaxed, family friendly atmosphere. Discover and experience the best of the city’s creativity while shopping and savouring foodie treats. Pick up fresh, local organic goodness from the Ripe Organic Stand and enjoy the market’s entertainment from local artists, activations, pop-up shops and workshops for children, presented by the makers and designers themselves.
Location Dubai Design District (d3)
Cost Free
Timings Friday November 17 and Saturday November 18 from 10am to 6pm
Concert: Global Village hosts Samira Saeed
The Award winning Arabic-pop star, Samira Said, will be performing on the Main Stage of Global village this Friday, November, so if you are a fan, make sure you head there for an unforgettable evening. Concert is included within the Global Village standard entry ticket.
Location Global Village
Cost Dh15
Timings Friday from 9pm onwards
Health: Tough Mudder prep workout
Kite Beach is going to get a little muddier this Friday, as du Tough Mudder sets up two obstacles for people to try out as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. In the spirit of Dubai’s most active time of the year, du Tough Mudder will give visitors the chance to look and attempt to take on its classic obstacle ‘The Reach Around’, allowing people to experience firsthand the challenge that awaits them at Tough Mudder 2018, taking place on 7th and 8th December. Younger Dubai Fitness Challenge enthusiasts can try out the special du Mini Mudder obstacle created right next to it – Hangin’ In Hangin’ Out. Mini Mudders will need to let the monkey within come alive as they try out varying levels of monkey bar technique.
Location Kite Beach
Cost Free
Timings Friday from 10am onwards
Food: Discover Asia
There’s a new themed night at the Mercure in Barsha Heights called ‘Discover Asia’ and it’s held in the hotel’s Day & Night restaurant on the ground floor. Tuck into a variety of salads and Japanese sushi, as well as chicken tikka and fried noodles prepared at live cooking stations. There will also be a buffet which will take foodies through Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and China. Make sure to try their Peking duck and special fried wontons.
Location Mercure Barsha Heights
Cost Dh130 per person including soft beverages, Dh65 for children under 12
Timings Every Thursday night from 6.30pm
Party: There’s a new Arabic night in town
If you love dancing to Arabic music, old or new, head over to stereo arcade for their new themed night. , Enjoy some nostalgic and new tunes. Sahriyye will showcase music from Ziad Rahbani, Oum Kalthoum, all the way to the latest hits!
Location Stereo Arcade
Cost Dh100 per person
Timings Friday from 9pm to 3am
Art: The Frieda Kahlo exhibition
The Frida Fiesta exhibition is an explosion of colours inspired by the famous Mexican artist Frieda Kahlo. Head down to the Al Fahidi district to see a unique selection of works made by local artists. You will see these sculptures, paintings, furniture and jewellery on display at their art studio.
Location Mawaheb from Beautiful People Villa 11, Al Fahidi Historical neighbourhood
Cost Free
Timings 6pm onwards
For the kids: OliOli and Probably the World’s Largest Paper Marble Run
Dubai’s first experiential play museum for children and parents, is currently debuting its latest super cool installation – Probably the World’s Largest Paper Marble Run. Available to view until November 19 for families to experience, the installation aims to inspire kids to learn to design and create things using everyday materials.
Location OliOli Building, Al Quoz 1
Cost Child (2-18 years) Dh120 for two hours, Child (12-23 months) Dh60 for two hours, Adult Dh40. Free for children under 11 months
Timings Open Daily, Sunday – Wednesday: 9am – 7pm, Thursday – Friday: 9am – 9pm, Saturday: 9am – 7pm
Party: Drift Beach’s first birthday
Time flies when you’re having fun. Drift Beach Dubai, the destination located at the One&Only Royal Mirage, will be celebrating its first birthday on Friday with a line-up of entertainment. Drift will also offer Provençal cuisine and upbeat sets from the resident DJ. Soak up the sun from a comfortable day bed with a cool beverage in hand while listening to chilled beats of Version Originale – a modern-day French orchestra renowned for putting their own retro spin on both classic and current hit songs.
Location the One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina
Cost Sun loungers start from Dh300, and Dh1,000 for a double cabana
Timings Friday November 16 from
Eat: All you can eat Dosa and Dokhla
There isn’t a deal better than this in Dubai. It’s very simple and straightforward. Enjoy all you can Dosa and Dokhla. It’s delicious and tastes just like home.
Location Wasl Topaz Karama
Cost Dh26 per person
Timings Every Thursday from 7.30pm to 11pm
Party: Nikki Beach 80s throwback night
Grab your boombox, Rubik's Cube, neon spandex and lace gloves for a totally awesome '80s experience. It will be a tubular throwback to the Atari decade at Nikki Beach.
Location Pearl Jumeira
Cost for bar access Dh250 (with Dh200 redeemable on F&B) and Dh300 (with Dh250 redeemable on F&B) for single loungers
Timings Friday from 11am to 9pm
Free Beach Yoga - Hosted By Sole Mio
Head over to the beach on Saturday for a free one hour yoga session. All levels are welcome. No mat? No problem, Sole Mio will provide you with a towel. As a thank you and gift to the community they wish to provide free yoga to Dubai’s residents and beach goers.
Location Sole Mio is a beach club located on Dubai’s Famous Kite beach.
Cost Free
Timings Saturday from 8am to 9am
Movies:
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Genre: Fantasy
Running Time: 135 min
Starring: Carmen Ejogo, Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Zoë Kravitz
Language: English