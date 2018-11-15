Kite Beach is going to get a little muddier this Friday, as du Tough Mudder sets up two obstacles for people to try out as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. In the spirit of Dubai’s most active time of the year, du Tough Mudder will give visitors the chance to look and attempt to take on its classic obstacle ‘The Reach Around’, allowing people to experience firsthand the challenge that awaits them at Tough Mudder 2018, taking place on 7th and 8th December. Younger Dubai Fitness Challenge enthusiasts can try out the special du Mini Mudder obstacle created right next to it – Hangin’ In Hangin’ Out. Mini Mudders will need to let the monkey within come alive as they try out varying levels of monkey bar technique.