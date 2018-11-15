Things to do this weekend Image Credit: Multiple Sources

Relax: Ripe market has a new location

Ripe market just launched in d3 Image Credit: Supplied

The Ripe Design Market brings the region’s local start-ups, small businesses comprising of designers, trend-setters, taste-makers and culinary artisans together to their new location at Dubai Design District (D3) to showcase their work in a relaxed, family friendly atmosphere. Discover and experience the best of the city’s creativity while shopping and savouring foodie treats. Pick up fresh, local organic goodness from the Ripe Organic Stand and enjoy the market’s entertainment from local artists, activations, pop-up shops and workshops for children, presented by the makers and designers themselves.

Location Dubai Design District (d3)

Cost Free

Timings Friday November 17 and Saturday November 18 from 10am to 6pm

Concert: Global Village hosts Samira Saeed

Samira Said Image Credit: Samira Said

The Award winning Arabic-pop star, Samira Said, will be performing on the Main Stage of Global village this Friday, November, so if you are a fan, make sure you head there for an unforgettable evening. Concert is included within the Global Village standard entry ticket.

Location Global Village

Cost Dh15

Timings Friday from 9pm onwards

Health: Tough Mudder prep workout

Tough Mudder workout at Kite Beach Image Credit: Supplied

Kite Beach is going to get a little muddier this Friday, as du Tough Mudder sets up two  obstacles for people to try out as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. In the spirit of Dubai’s most active time of the year, du Tough Mudder will give visitors the chance to look and attempt to take on its classic obstacle ‘The Reach Around’, allowing people to experience firsthand the challenge that awaits them at Tough Mudder 2018, taking place on 7th and 8th December. Younger Dubai Fitness Challenge enthusiasts can try out the special du Mini Mudder obstacle created right next to it – Hangin’ In Hangin’ Out. Mini Mudders will need to let the monkey within come alive as they try out varying levels of monkey bar technique.

Location Kite Beach

Cost Free

Timings Friday from 10am onwards

Food: Discover Asia

Mercure Hotel Image Credit: Mercure Hotel

There’s a new themed night at the Mercure in Barsha Heights called ‘Discover Asia’ and it’s held in the hotel’s Day & Night restaurant on the ground floor. Tuck into a variety of salads and Japanese sushi, as well as chicken tikka and fried noodles prepared at live cooking stations. There will also be a buffet which will take foodies through Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and China. Make sure to try their Peking duck and special fried wontons.

Location Mercure Barsha Heights

Cost Dh130 per person including soft beverages, Dh65 for children under 12

Timings Every Thursday night from 6.30pm

Party: There’s a new Arabic night in town

A new Arabic night just launched at Stereo Arcade Image Credit: Facebook

If you love dancing to Arabic music, old or new, head over to stereo arcade for their new themed night. , Enjoy some nostalgic and new tunes. Sahriyye will showcase music from Ziad Rahbani, Oum Kalthoum, all the way to the latest hits!

Location Stereo Arcade

Cost Dh100 per person

Timings Friday from 9pm to 3am

Art: The Frieda Kahlo exhibition

Frieda Khalo Image Credit: Supplied

The Frida Fiesta exhibition is an explosion of colours inspired by the famous Mexican artist Frieda Kahlo. Head down to the Al Fahidi district to see a unique selection of works made by local artists. You will see these sculptures, paintings, furniture and jewellery on display at their art studio.

Location Mawaheb from Beautiful People Villa 11, Al Fahidi Historical neighbourhood

Cost Free

Timings 6pm onwards

For the kids: OliOli and Probably the World’s Largest Paper Marble Run

Probably the World’s Largest Paper Marble Run Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai’s first experiential play museum for children and parents, is currently debuting its latest super cool installation – Probably the World’s Largest Paper Marble Run. Available to view until November 19 for families to experience, the installation aims to inspire kids to learn to design and create things using everyday materials.

Location OliOli Building, Al Quoz 1

Cost Child (2-18 years) Dh120 for two hours, Child (12-23 months) Dh60 for two hours, Adult Dh40. Free for children under 11 months

Timings Open Daily, Sunday – Wednesday: 9am – 7pm, Thursday – Friday: 9am – 9pm, Saturday: 9am – 7pm

Party: Drift Beach’s first birthday

Drift Beach Dubai, is turning one in style Image Credit: Supplied

Time flies when you’re having fun. Drift Beach Dubai, the destination located at the One&Only Royal Mirage, will be celebrating its first birthday on Friday with a line-up of entertainment. Drift will also offer Provençal cuisine and upbeat sets from the resident DJ. Soak up the sun from a comfortable day bed with a cool beverage in hand while listening to chilled beats of Version Originale – a modern-day French orchestra renowned for putting their own retro spin on both classic and current hit songs.

Location the One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina

Cost Sun loungers start from Dh300, and Dh1,000 for a double cabana

Timings Friday November 16 from

Eat: All you can eat Dosa and Dokhla

All you can eat Dosa Image Credit: Facebook

There isn’t a deal better than this in Dubai. It’s very simple and straightforward. Enjoy all you can Dosa and Dokhla. It’s delicious and tastes just like home.

Location Wasl Topaz Karama

Cost Dh26 per person

Timings Every Thursday from 7.30pm to 11pm

Party: Nikki Beach 80s throwback night

Nikki Beach Dubai are throwing an 80's themed party this Friday Image Credit: Supplied

Grab your boombox, Rubik's Cube, neon spandex and lace gloves for a totally awesome '80s experience. It will be a tubular throwback to the Atari decade at Nikki Beach.

Location Pearl Jumeira

Cost for bar access Dh250 (with Dh200 redeemable on F&B) and Dh300 (with Dh250 redeemable on F&B) for single loungers

Timings Friday from 11am to 9pm

Free Beach Yoga - Hosted By Sole Mio

Free yoga on the beach Image Credit: Facebook

Head over to the beach on Saturday for a free one hour yoga session. All levels are welcome. No mat? No problem, Sole Mio will provide you with a towel. As a thank you and gift to the community they wish to provide free yoga to Dubai’s residents and beach goers.

Location Sole Mio is a beach club located on Dubai’s Famous Kite beach.

Cost Free

Timings Saturday from 8am to 9am

Movies:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Genre: Fantasy

Running Time: 135 min

Starring: Carmen Ejogo, Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Zoë Kravitz

Language: English