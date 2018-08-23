Abu Dhabi: The help from the UAE in cash and kind continues to flow from the UAE to the flood-hit Kerala.

Emirates SkyCargo will carry flood relief cargo of over 175 tonnes to Kerala, joining the UAE community in their support of the people of Kerala, an Emirates statement said.

The air cargo operator will transport the relief goods, which have been donated by various UAE-based businesses and organisations, to Thiruvananthapuram, the nearest Emirates station to the flood-hit areas.

The goods, including lifesaving boards, blankets and dry food items, will be handed over to the local flood relief and aid organisations for distribution, the statement said.

Dar Al Ber Society has announced Dh1 million for the flood victims in Kerala.

A national level emergency committee headed by the UAE Red Crescent Society and Humanitarian Societies in the UAE has been formed to provide relief to Kerala.

The Dar Al Ber Society also welcomes donations from the public through all its branches in the UAE, including Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, as well as through its delegates in shopping malls, said a statement.

Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazroui, Chairman of the Board, said the aim of the emergency relief campaign is to reduce the impact of human and material losses.

Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, executive director of Dar Al Ber Society, highlighted that His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vic-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai tweeted Keralites have always been, and still are, a part of the UAE’s success story and we have a special responsibility to help them.

The Indian Relief Committee (IRC) in Ras Al Khaimah, a community initiative, sent 6 tonnes of relief goods to Kerala with the help of Air India.

”As per the direction from the Indian embassy, we have stopped the collection of materials now,” Advocate Najumudeen, general secretary of the IRC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, around 12.8 tonnes of relief material collected by Universal Hospital in Abu Dhabi arrived at Calicut Airport on Wednesday.

Dr Shabeer Nellikode, founder and managing director of the hospital, said that they collected around 50 tonnes of relief supplies in Abu Dhabi which would be sent to Kerala in the coming days.