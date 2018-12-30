The most affordable destination according to the survey is Bogota, the capital of Columbia in South America, where you can find hotel rates of just $27 (Dh99) per night around New Year’s Eve. Other options that will go easy on the pocket include the capital cities of Buenos Aires in Argentina, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Doha in Qatar and Hanoi in Vietnam, with rates of less than $50 (Dh183) per night.