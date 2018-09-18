Dubai

With up to 80 per cent discounts on a huge range of books, the Big Bad Wolf Books Sale is making its Dubai debut next month.

Opening on October 18, the 11 day event, regarded as the world’s largest book sale, will offer three million copies and 20,000 titles.

Open 24 hours till October 28, the fair will be held at Dubai Studio City soundstages Two and Three.

With a minimum discount of 50 per cent, the sale will house English language books ranging from best-selling novels and non-fiction, to art and design titles, cookbooks and a variety of young adult fiction. The sale will also feature an extensive range of books for children.

Entry to the event is free of charge for all 11 days, and those who are willing to beat the rush can try their luck for a special preview on October 17, a day before the event opens for the public.

Passes to the exclusive preview could be won through contests on the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale’s social media pages.

“We have had Dubai on our radar for a while. Our books are high-quality, very affordable and we hope our presence in the emirate will encourage more people to cultivate a culture of reading within their families and communities,” said Mohammad Al Aidaroos, Managing Partner of Ink Readable Books who are organising the Big Bad Wolf Books Sale Dubai.

Founded in 2009 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Big Bad Wolf Books Sale has been to multiple Asian cities in the last decade, including Jakarta, Manila, Colombo, Bangkok and Taipei.