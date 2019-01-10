Set just beyond the industrial web of Al Quoz, south of the extravagant and cosmopolitan Downtown Dubai, Business Bay is an emerging area in the center of the city spread between Al Khail and Shaikh Zayed roads. The promising neighbourhood is a collection of residential and commercial buildings, many of which are still under construction including a few upscale hotels like The Oberoi Dubai and The Taj Dubai. Dubai Mall is less than a 5-minutes’ drive and one stop away from the Business Bay metro station.