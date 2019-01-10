Overview
Set just beyond the industrial web of Al Quoz, south of the extravagant and cosmopolitan Downtown Dubai, Business Bay is an emerging area in the center of the city spread between Al Khail and Shaikh Zayed roads. The promising neighbourhood is a collection of residential and commercial buildings, many of which are still under construction including a few upscale hotels like The Oberoi Dubai and The Taj Dubai. Dubai Mall is less than a 5-minutes’ drive and one stop away from the Business Bay metro station.
Outside of the already-developed Executive Towers strip along the edge of Business Bay, which features walk-in fast food restaurants and cafes, the locale is somewhat barren. Urbanites will notice that buildings are set far apart and walking can be a problem, not to mention a lack of sidewalks.
Residents don't consider these deterrents, though. Nor has it stopped rents from rising and a slow flow of retail locations from popping up, as well as plans for a canal connecting Business Bay to the rest of the city. With direct access to major highways, and its proximity to Jumeirah, DIFC and other central touchpoints, Business Bay is becoming a gradual (albeit in-progress) extension to the Downtown Dubai strip.
Where is it located?
Business Bay lies in the shadows of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, just south of the Downtown and Old Town neighborhoods, with Al Wasl to the west.
Rent
The average rent for a One bedroom apartment in Business Bay is in the range Dh75,000 to Dh91,000 per year according to the RERA Rental Calculator.
Good for
Brand new high rise buildings with quality furnishings and facilities.
Excellent residential rent prices considering proximity to city center.
Wide inner roads that can handle heavy traffic flow.
Access to Dubai Mall and DIFC, with entertainment a short drive away.
Bad for
Scenic views are lacking, aside from one canal and a small park near Executive Towers.
Family setting and community, unless it's around Executive Towers.
Consistent, reliable roads that don't change weekly and bus stops within Business Bay itself.
Leisurely winter strolls and refreshing greenery, both of which are scarce.
Transport
Metro Business Bay Metro Station Ticket prices
Bus Bus 29 to Executive Towers (no other bus stops in Business Bay) Dubai Bus Route Guide with Timetables here
Taxi Cabs drive through the area regularly, but during rush hour it is better to book in advance. Booking 04 2080808
Traffic and Parking
Like other parts of Dubai, this vast city pocket suffered when the recession hit, leaving it victim to incomplete structures, untouched construction plots, and ever-changing roadways. Parking lots are therefore sandy but plentiful, and even longterm residents can get confused by road changes due to construction. Wider roads only pop up towards the centre of Business Bay, which means congestion causes traffic in bottlenecks entering from Sheikh Zayed.
Places to try
Pantry Cafe
Pantry Cafe is open for breakfast and lunch, seven days a week, serving up some lovely tapas, gourmet burgers, steaks and grills. It also supports local farms by using locally produced organic fruit and vegetables wherever possible. Their Shakshouka is a must-try and includes organic eggs, spicy tomato sauce, jalapenos and pita. It’s highly recommended you add some Wagyu meatballs wherein the feta will be replaced with some Parmigiano Reggiano for an additional Dh13.
Location Bay Square, Business Bay Cost Dh100 per person Timings 8am to 5pm (weekdays); 9am to 6pm (weekends and public holidays)
Iris
Trendsetters throughout Dubai hit up this high profile bar for fruity cocktails and a guaranteed air of cool that most local spots can't begin to emulate.
Location Oberoi Hotel Cost Dh150 per person Timings Daily from 5pm to 2am
Bay Avenue Park, Bay Avenue
A green space for children to play, teens to skateboard and benches for working folk and residents to take in some alone time.