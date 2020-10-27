Shakespears and Co is a popular meeting place in DSO Image Credit: Gulf News archives

The culinary scene in DSO is quite buzzing. Here is what you should not miss:

For a quick snack: Head to French café La Brioche, or try out the popular regional brands, such as Shakespeare & Co and Man’oushe Street and of course the ever popular McDonalds, KFC, and Pizza Hut which are all a part of the community.

For a hot cuppa: There is Starbucks as well a few popular home-grown brands like Filli Café, CupaGawa and Cha Cha Chai. The Taiwanese tea-based milk drink, the Bubble Tea, is served at the cosy cafe Waffle N Tea.

CupaGawa in DSO is good for a quick coffee fix Image Credit: Supplied

Hidden Gem: Kaffa Beans in DSO is a hidden gem. This specialty coffee shop servs all-day breakfast and dining. While the food menu is curated and crafted with utmost care, a cup of coffee goes beyond just sourcing the right coffee beans or roasting them in-house. The founders of Kaffa Beans - Andy and his wife Meron are self-confessed foodies and their Ethiopian roots have made them specialty coffee connoisseurs. Every year, they visit the farms from where their coffee beans are sourced. Food ingredients at the cafe are sourced locally as much as possible, and everything is made or baked fresh in the kitchen.

For a taste of Japan: Haru, which specialises in robatayaki method of cooking.

Italian delight: Tomato and Basilico belongs to two Italian brothers, the restaurant serves simple home-style Italian food using the freshest of ingredients.

A late-night binge: You can never go wrong with Magic Corn. It is popular with students and young families and is your neighbourhood cafeteria cum restaurant that serves comfort food at a reasonable price. Must eat: Chicken Pepper Charcoal, Chicken Lollypop and Mixed Fried Rice from their Chinese menu; Mango Falooda for dessert.