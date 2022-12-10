Dubai’s first five star hotel has paved the way in parties since launching the original Dubai brunch in 1993. This year, the hotel has a calendar of events from festive brunches with Santa to a Rio De Janeiro Carnival themed New Year’s Eve Party. With over 40 years of festive celebrations behind them, the team at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek really know how to put on a show.
Christmas Eve
Enjoy a family friendly brunch and celebrate in style at the Creek Terrace. The evening promises views of Dubai Creek, Dubai’s Old Quarter and the downtown skyline. Bring in Christmas with live music and a visit from Santa.
December 24 | 7pm
Children Dh115 | Soft Dh245| Beverage Dh295 | Sparking Dh325
Christmas Day
Get ready to feast like the man in the red suit. The family friendly super brunch will be full of cheer with over ten cuisines to choose from, traditional festive favourites, Christmas choir and visit from Santa.
December 25 | 12.30pm
Children Dh115 | Soft Dh245| Beverage Dh295 | Sparkling Dh325
New Year’s Eve
Celebrate in the style of the world’s ultimate party at this Rio De Janeiro Carnival inspired New Year Gala dinner. Enjoy views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks from creek view terrace and expect live music, carnival entertainment and feast from our award winning restaurants A sell out event every year, tickets for this one will go quick.
December 31 | 8.30pm
Children Dh195 | Soft Dh425 | Beverage Dh475 | Sparkling Dh575
New Year’s Day
Welcome 2023 with our family friendly brunch at Aseelah. With over 10 cuisines to choose from, kids entertainment and face painters, it’s bound to be a hit with all the family.
January 1 | 12.30pm
Children Dh115 | Soft Dh245| Beverage Dh295 | Sparkling Dh325
Festive Catering
Entertain with peace of mind. The award winning catering team and Radisson Blu Dubai Deira creek are offering everything from turkey or cake deliveries to bespoke catering party packages.
Traditional Turkey | from Dh649
Christmas Cakes | from Dh149
Private function catering priced on enquiry.
For all dining reservations email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com.
Catering requests can be made by contacting banquets.dxbza@radissonblu.com
For more information, please visit: