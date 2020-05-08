Image Credit: Supplied

If you’re looking for to treat yourself to quality pizza this Ramadan, Papa John’s is offering any pie of your choice at half price. To enjoy your favourite pizza with 50 per cent off, all you need to do is simply order one side. This special offer is only available through the all-new Papa John’s Pizza UAE App and through the Call Centre (0600 52 0001). Papa John’s is also offering a bonus free pizza 24-hours after your first order through the app.

How is Papa John’s staying a step ahead in keeping people safe?

At Papa John’s UAE, the health and safety of the customers, team and local communities are always a top priority, and they ensure that the very highest standards are adhered to every day. In these extraordinary circumstances they have taken additional measures to enhance the procedures already in place. Papa John’s is keeping no stone unturned in taking safety measures at all touchpoints.

Quality? Check!

All the orders will be delivered with a Quality Guarantee seal. This is a sticker that will be placed on each box as soon as your order leaves the oven and will be intact on delivery as an additional reassurance that your order has been prepared and fulfilled with minimal contact. This gives you extra confidence that your pizza has not been touched from the moment it left the oven until you open the box so you can enjoy every slice just like you always did - with complete peace of mind.

Contact-Free? Delivered!

The Quality Guarantee Seal is quite the assurance. But taking it even further is the Contact-Free delivery. This service will come at no additional charge. Simply select ‘Add Contact-FREE Delivery’ on the new Papa John’s Pizza UAE app or inform the Call Centre (600 520 0001) while ordering. The driver will stay a minimum of two metres away when you collect your order.

The Papa John’s Way

You can rest assured that Papa John’s staff are trained in food safety awareness and required to frequently wash their hands as per prescribed guidelines. Following every hand-wash, staff are required to sanitise their hands using a compliant sanitiser. Staff are also required to undergo a body temperature check upon beginning their shift. A staff member with a temperature greater than 37.5 degrees Celsius will have to report to a doctor instead of starting their shift.

The UAE Government has currently eased restrictions and Papa John’s have opened their stores for dine-in and takeaway. Strict measures are being taken for dine-in and takeaway orders as per the UAE Government norms of social distancing.