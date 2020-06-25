Video Credit: Supplied

A free pizza upon downloading the app is the Papa John’s way of saying hello. They believe new app customers deserve a welcome treat. Customers can redeem a free pizza of their choice 24 hours after making their first order through the app.

Gone are the days when ordering pizzas was a cumbersome process. The new Papa John’s Pizza UAE app is a game changer and has made the process of ordering pizzas and delicious sides into an enjoyable and rewarding experience. From an improved user interface and exclusive in-app deals to earning redeemable Papa Points, the new app is built keeping the customer experience in mind. Here’s a quick look at what the new app has to offer:

The improved user interface makes all the difference

Papa John’s believes the secret to success in anything they do is much like the secret to making a better pizza – the more you put into it, the more you get out of it. That’s exactly what they’ve done with the new app. By introducing more useful features and user-friendliness into the app, customers get to enjoy and experience more benefits and rewards.

Papa Points – your currency to order on the app!

With the new app, the Papa Rewards programme goes the extra mile. Now earn and redeem Papa Points not only while making your purchases but also as referral bonus, dine-in bonus or a birthday gift.

Referral Bonus

Friendship pays! Recommend the Papa John’s UAE app to your friends and you’ll receive 100 Papa Points instantly, for every confirmed referral. Which means more free pizzas coming your way. Enjoy!

Dine-in Bonus

This new app has made dining-in at Papa John’s a lot more rewarding by introducing Papa Points into the equation. Simply scan your bill after you’ve enjoyed your pizza and the corresponding Papa Points will be credited directly to your wallet – all yours to redeem as you wish.

Peace of mind now comes as a seal

Papa John’s makes sure every order leaves the restaurant with a Quality Guarantee Seal on it. This is a sticker placed on every box when it leaves the oven and will be intact on delivery. Just look for this seal as you receive your order and rest assured your pizza has not been touched by anyone - from the moment it leaves the oven till you pick up a slice of your favorite pizza.

Contact-free delivery: a little precaution that goes a long way

Papa John’s has taken every measure imaginable to make sure the pizzas are delivered to you in the safest possible way. The new contact-free delivery takes this effort a step further. You can opt for this delivery by selecting ‘Add Contact-FREE Delivery’ on the new App, while placing your order. The delivery professional will place your order at your doorstep on an empty pizza box and wait at a distance of 2 meters from the door, while you collect your order. Once he has made sure you received your order, he will leave with the empty box – keeping human interaction to a bare minimum.

Better App, better experiences

Papa John’s always believes in Better, be it at making pizzas, sourcing quality ingredients or making safer and faster deliveries. And this strive for better is evident in the new app as well. On the new Papa John’s Pizza UAE app, you will find exclusive offers that you won’t find anywhere else. Compared to the previous version, you’ll see that the new app has undergone a sea change, is easy to navigate through and has more thoughtful features included – to deliver you a better and more delicious pizza experience.