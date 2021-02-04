The service crew at Thambapanni Al Nahada, Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Growing up in a Sri Lankan family of nine, Neomi Jesudasan, franchisee owner of Thambapanni Al Nadha Sharjah, says that food was always a passion of hers. As a child, Jesudasan remembers always wanting to enjoy and share the very best Sri Lankan dishes. In fact, she says it was her main inspiration for entering the restaurant business.

Her family-run restaurant, Thambapanni – a former name for Sri Lanka - offers a family-friendly environment and all of the staff are from her homeland, offering an authentic taste of home to Sri Lankan expats and a taste of her culture to the UAE’s citizens and residents. Thambapanni is a franchise concept that allows Jesudasan the space to personalise her restaurant. “We all look up to the franchise brand’s owner as a mentor having successfully managed renowned names such as Wangs and Hot Breads and we are lucky to be given the freedom to experiment and are encouraged to learn and grow,” she says.

Jesudasan describes her food as a mix that represents the whole of Sri Lanka and says that during the pandemic, her restaurant’s dishes aim to provide her customers who couldn’t travel with memories of home. She says that her intention is to make sure people experience what they have lost.

Popular dishes include lamprais, which is served on Fridays. It consists of rice boiled in stock with curries - then wrapped in a banana leaf and baked in an oven. Jesudasan describes it as a mix of lightly flavoured spices, which can be adapted to include vegetables, chicken or seafood depending on her customers’ preferences.

During the coronavirus, Jesudasan says that Thambapanni has worked tirelessly to ensure customers are kept safe to the very highest standards. Chairs and tables are sanitised for each new visitor and plates and cutlery are disposable, significantly lowering the risk of infection.

If you’re unfamiliar with Sri Lankan cuisine, Thambapanni Al Nadha Sharjah’s owner is adamant that you will not regret a visit. If you’re from a different nationality, she says that she will personally ensure that your tastes are catered to, providing you with the best culinary experience Sri Lanka has to offer.