‘Vice’ benefits from a more linear narrative, plotting the rise of Cheney from a misdirected young man in Wyoming to one of the most notorious grey eminences in American politics. But it has the same frenetic, absurdist energy that propelled ‘The Big Short’, and in this case the form feels even more queasily at odds with the content. McKay is clearly up to something in trying to invent a new cinematic language for interpreting our recent history, a grammar that combines the pedagogical earnestness of a TED Talk and the gonzo, boundary-breaking sensibility of music videos and his own comic website, ‘Funny or Die’. Although the filmmaker’s ambition is commendable, in this case the end result feels both busily overdetermined and bluntly simplistic.