Gyllenhaal has fun as a sexually-fluid critic, questioning himself and his place in the art world although nowhere near as much fun as Russo, who tears into her monstrous role with a toxic tenacity, rampaging through galleries and art parties with no remorse for anyone she tramples over. Russo is one of many deeply talented older women in Hollywood who has been unfairly left on the shelf and it took husband Gilroy to bring her back in ‘Nightcrawler’, a film that should have led to a string of juicier roles but, sadly, didn’t. Her work here will hopefully do more. It’s great to see Ashton, always the standout from Fresh Meat, in such a big role although as her character descends, so does her performance, pitched a little too broad to truly convince as anything but a caricature. The overlong running time also squeezes in roles for Toni Collette, Daveed Diggs, Billy Magnusson, Tom Sturridge and John Malkovich and at times, it feels like Gilroy has added a little bit too much to his plate with underdeveloped ideas, subplots and characters all jostling for space.