And as ‘The Mule’ ambles toward its conclusion, it draws closer to Stone, and maybe to Eastwood’s legacy, too. Much of the movie measures temporary pleasures (from a motel threesome to the fleeting bloom of a lily) with long-term guilt. When Stone makes a reckoning with his ex-wife and daughter (Eastwood’s late scenes with Wiest are the best in the film), it’s hard not to wonder if Eastwood (whose expansive family attended the film’s premiere) is channelling his own misgivings over a nonstop career. “I thought it was more important to be somebody out there,” he says, “than a damned failure in my own home.”