Some of what makes ‘Mowgli’ so grown up is its unrelenting intensity: As the boy matures, his position as a member of the wolf pack becomes contingent on passing a physical test, the stakes of which are no less than his survival. Although Shere Khan is the film’s No 1 antagonist, Mowgli is also threatened by the python Kaa (Cate Blanchett), the hyena Tabaqui (Tom Hollander) and even a human (Matthew Rhys), a British hunter who is hired by the Indian villagers. There is no time for cheerful interludes singing ‘The Bare Necessities’ with Baloo (Serkis), a bear who is tasked with the training of the pack’s cubs (including Mowgli).