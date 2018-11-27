It is hard not to be touched by the testing of paternal love, or by Nic’s fragility. But ‘Beautiful Boy,’ rather than plumbing the hard emotional depths of its subject, skates on a surface of sentiment and gauzy visual beauty. There is a lot of good music — John Lennon, Sigur Ros, Perry Como — and California vistas so gorgeous that you might wonder if the state’s tourist board had a role in the production. (The cinematographer is Ruben Impens.) But the picturesqueness and the flowing, music-video rhythms of the editing give the film a slick, evasive feel, as if it were too cautious or too cool to confront the worst of what it’s about.