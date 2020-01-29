From Oscar nominees to Bollywood comedies, here are all the movies you can catch

Little Women (English)

Award-winning writer-director Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’) returns with her own spin on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved tale. The March sisters — four young women each determined to live life on her own terms — come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. With a star-studded cast including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep, this Oscar-nominated film is a must-see.

Jojo Rabbit (English)

Another Oscar-nomitated film, acclaimed director Taika Waititi (‘Hunt for the WIlderpeople’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’) helms and stars in this Second World War satire about a lonely German boy named Jojo who discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic.

Queen & Slim (English)

While on a forgettable date, a black couple are pulled over by a white officer for a minor traffic offense. The situation triggers are series of events which sees the pair on the run. As their video goes viral, they become a symbol of pain for many people. Emmy-winning writer and actor Lena Waithe is the writer of this acclaimed film, starring ‘Get Out’ star Daniel Kaluuya and new face Jodie Turner-Smith.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (English)

Tom Hanks returns in this biopic of the beloved American television personality, musician and puppeteer Fred Rogers. Best known for the TV series ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’, which ran for 33 years, the show was loved for its focus on children’s emotional and physical concerns, and Rogers won many awards in his lifetime for it, including a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 1997.

The Great Alaskan Race (English)

After overcoming personal tragedy, a widowed father and champion musher steps up in the midst of a diphtheria outbreak in Nome, Alaska to deliver the anti-toxin to the hospital. With his own child’s life on the line, he battles the impossible, accompanied by his pack of sled dogs.

The Fatal Raid (Chinese, dubbed in English)

A classic Hong Kong action film, this film with badass women on the forefront sees Madam Fong lead a squad in pursuit of reckless young anarchists terrorising Macao.

Jawaani Jaaneman (Hindi)

Saif Ali Khan slips into his popular goofy act in this comedy-drama in which he plays a 40-something casanova who’s forced to care for a grown-up daughter he didnt’ know he had. Alaya F, the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, makes her Bollywood debut. Tabu and Kubra Sait also star.

Gul Makai (Hindi)

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai’s life finally makes it to the big screen, and tells her courageous journey and struggles from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all.

Kill Chain (English)

The always-dependable Nicholas Cage returns in this action film that begins with a shootout between two hitmen. That triggers an evening of murder, betrayal and revenge among a crooked gang of police, gangsters, assassins and mercenaries as the body count rises.

Gretel & Hansel (English)

This dark re-telling of the fairy tale is about a young girl who leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

2 Ekre (Tulu)

This comedy is about two men, both named Sanjeeva, who are admitted to the same hospital for different reasons. When their family and friends come to visit, chaos begins.

The Kung Fu Master (Malayalam)

Neeta Pillai and Jiji Scaria star as Wing Chun experts, a martial arts form for self-defence. After a notorious drug gang attacks their family, the brother-sister duo set out for revenge, using their expertise kung fu as their ultimate weapon.

Uriyadi (Malayalam)

Set around the annial Onam festival in Kerala, this film offers a look into the everyday life’s of police personnel and their families.

Server Sundaram (Tamil)

Written and directed by Anand Balki and produced by J Selvakumar, this film stars Santhanam in the lead role, while Vaibhavi Shandilya, Kiran Rathod, Radha Ravi portray the supporting roles. The story’s about a chef and his assistant who become contestants in a cookery contest held abroad, and how they win against all odds.

Paramapadham Vilayattu (Tamil)

An honest doctor gets embroiled in politics when a political leader dies in her hospital, triggering a series of events she could never have imagined.

Naadodigal 2 (Tamil)

Three friends decide to organise a gathering to build a casteless society, but their plans are halted by leaders with ulterior motives, who will stop at nothing to achieve their goals.

Aswathama (Telugu)

Actor Naga Shaurya pairs up with Mehreen Pirzada in this drama that takes on women’s safety. Based on a series of real life events, the film highlights incidents that happen every day to women across India.

The Knight & the Princess (Arabic, dubbed in English)

An animated film, this one’s about a young warrior’s determination to save abducted women and children leads him to his sweetheart and confront a brutal tyrant and his devious sorcerer.

Banat Sanawy (Arabic)

Starring Mai Al Gheity, Jamila awad and Hanady Muhanna, a group of female friends with varying personalities face up to the challenges life throws at them as they navigate Egyptian society.

The Thief of Baghdad (Arabic)