This October, guests can experience a special Michelin-tasting menu at Shabestan in celebration of the Iranian festival, Mehregan.
Celebrated every autumn, Mehregan is a celebration of love and friendship. And recognising Persian tradition and culture has been key to Shabestan’s success. The legendary Persian restaurant is a must-try for anyone looking for the best of Iranian cuisine.
Recipes have been passed down three generations at Shabestan, where father-and-son duo chef Shirazi Fazl and chef Abol Fazl have been cooking for almost 40 years.
Under the direction of chef Abol Fazl, Shabestan was included in the inaugural Michelin Guide Dubai this year under the Bib Gourmand Category. Selected as one of 14, the restaurant is the oldest in the city to be featured. The category shines a spotlight on restaurants that offer a value-for-money gourmet experience.
This autumn, guests can experience Shabestan with the Mehregan Michelin-tasting menu. From a selection of meat or seafood, guests will receive an eight-dish tasting menu for Dh249 a person. Dishes include traditional kebabs, stews, salads and Iranian tea.
The special menu will be available until October 31 from 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Booking is recommended for the restaurant, which is famed for its authenticity and beautiful views of the creek.
Call 04 205 7033, email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or book at https://eatapp.co/shabestan-radisson-blu-hotel-dubai-baniyas
For more details on the hotel, visit https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-deira-creek