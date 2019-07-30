Founded in Mexico in 1971, Cinepolis has already opened its doors in Bahrain and Oman

The top cinema chain in Latin America — and the fourth largest worldwide — is coming to the UAE.

Cinepolis, founded in Mexico in 1971, is scheduled for completion at Dubai’s Meydan One in 2020. The 9,527-square-metre megaplex comprises 21 screens and an exclusive VIP lounge, with a seating capacity of 3,035.

The chain is currently present in 17 countries. In Dubai, it will offer concepts such as Luxury, Premium, Macro XE, 4D E-Motion and the family-friendly Cinépolis Junior.

“Cinepolis’ immersive and futuristic cinematic experiences perfectly demonstrate just how far retail concepts have grown and advanced in the region, and we couldn’t be prouder to be leading this exciting evolution,” said Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Vice President of Meydan Malls, Meydan Group.

Cinepolis opened its first spot in the GCC in Bahrain this January, followed by Oman in May. Last month, the chain also announced six new branches in Saudi Arabia.