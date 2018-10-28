This year Nikki Beach is hosting a themed event, called ‘The Future is Here’, which will transport you to a place where the imagination is re-engaged through entertainment and interactive experiences.

The event will celebrate Dubai’s dream for a future full of creativity, ambitious initiatives and events that inspire others. Tying in with Nikki Beach’s mantra “Celebration of Life”. Nikki Beach guests will dress in all white to complement the theme.



This annual event is offering entertainment and global-inspired cuisine all within this year’s theme of a futuristic touch. Whilst the astronaut – costumed dancers and resident DJs will propel visitors into a new era, the venue décor with its grand arrival setup and LED shows will transport guests into a surreal environment.



Unified under a white color, strict dress code of attendees, the Nikki Beach Dubai White Party is one of the most recognizable events of the region.

Location Pearl Jumeira Dubai

Cost Entrance starting at Dh250

Timings Saturday Novemner 3 from 12pm to 9pm