Nothing brings on the festive spirit quite like the warming flavours of freshly baked cookies and cakes. At Kitchen Fiesta by Choithrams, Chef Ben Tobbit, Co-founder and Managing Director of Ben’s Farmhouse, shares the recipe of cranberry, raisin and walnut cookies that will surely get you in the holiday spirit. They’re a perfect pick-me-up when paired with a cup of tea or hot chocolate, and take barely 20 minutes to make. They also make a great gift during the festive season.
Recipe
Cranberry, raisin and walnut cookies
Makes: 4 cookies
Prep and baking time: 20 mins, excluding chilling time
Ingredients
- 80g T55 flour
- 2.5 tbsp dark brown sugar
- 2 tbsp white sugar
- 1 tbsp oats
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 1 tsp milk powder
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 medium egg
- 1.5 tbsp white chocolate, grated
- 2 tbsp walnuts, raisin, cranberry mix
Method
Begin by preheating your oven to 160 degrees Celsius or gas mark 5/6.
In a bowl, mix dark brown sugar, regular sugar, flour, milk powder, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda using a spatula.
In another bowl, whisk the egg and butter. Pour this into dry ingredients and mix well until everything is incorporated. Finally, add grated white chocolate and dry fruit mix and combine well.
Rest cookie dough in the fridge for around 30 minutes before baking it. This helps to firm up the butter and thicken the mix.
Divide the cookie dough equally into four equal parts, which should be about 70 to 80 grams each. Bake for around 13 minutes. Transfer them to a cooling rack before serving.
