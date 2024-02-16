Chival Global Social

Serving the best coffees and light bites, Chival is a great place to work out of – both for its ambiance and its offers. Packages start at Dh50 for the day, or Dh800 per month. The venue offers, for every package, free unlimited coffee, tea, and water, access to the business center facilities, free internet, free parking, and an additional 20 per cent off at restaurants and the spa.

Location: La Ville Hotel & Suites

Aqaya

At its two Dubai locations, this cafe offers offers free Wi-Fi and parking for guests.

Location: Dubai Creek Harbour, City Walk Dubai

Friends Avenue Cafe

For a relaxed atmosphere and great food while you work or study, head to one of the branches of Friends Avenue Cafe. They also have a selection of hot and cold beverages, and healthy breakfast items such as acai bowls, along with choices of burgers, mains and more. Hot tip: they have free refills on filter coffee.

Location: JLT, Dubai Motor City, Al Thanya

IKEA Bistro

If you usually love the food and vibe at IKEA, then this cafe at Dubai Festival Plaza will become your favourite haunt. It can get full fast on weekends and holidays, but the quaint cafe here has great seating and small work nooks with power outlets for those who want to work in there.

Location: Dubai Festival Plaza

Roseleaf Cafe

For natural lighting and a workplace with speciality coffee and baked treats try out the Roseleaf Cafe. They have two locations and members of the virtual working community of Letswork get additional benefits, such as unlimited tea, coffee and water, access to power outlets and free parking when available, if working out of the cafe.

Location: Al Quoz or Emirates Golf Club, Cost: Varies

Boston Lane Dubai

Tucked away inside The Collective by Ripe at The Courtyard – Boston Lane Dubai is the perfect place to spend a productive afternoon. With a millennial pink and turquoise interior design that makes for ideal Instagram moments, chilled music, tasty food, and lots of cosy corners, this work location will get your creativity flowing.

Location: The Collective at The Courtyard, 4B Street, Al Quoz 1

Spill the Bean

With comfy seats and floor to ceiling windows, Spill the Bean is a great place to work. There are also lots of plug points, and free Wi-Fi, and the place is usually very quiet - not to mention great food and coffee.

Location: The Sustainable City

Eggspectation

With two branches at The Beach, JBR and City Walk, Eggspectation offers all-day breakfast, and a complimentary Wi-Fi connection, with a vast menu of beverages to choose from.