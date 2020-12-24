Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A fresh new Turkish-Middle Eastern contemporary restaurant, CZN Burak is opening its doors this weekend on Friday, December 25 at the Boulevard Point in Downtown Dubai.

Celebrity Chef CZN Burak, known all over TikTok and Instagram for his meat videos, is already a well-established restauranteur in Turkey. Launching in Dubai was the next logical step.

His new Dubai restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor dining experiences with Burj Khalifa views. The menu features Middle Eastern and Turkish fare with a side of bespoke shisha and mocktails.

The restaurant will showcase foods with a strong Turkish and Arabic influence that diners are familiar with. With more than 150 dishes to choose from CznBurak culinary team has curated up an extensive menu full of generous dishes.

The menu features generous portions of kebabs, mouth-watering lamb, delightful salads, a fresh mezze bar and flaming wood fired grills tended to by a dedicated grill master at a great price.

Guests can tuck into starters such as hummus with pastrami, stuffed cabbage rolls, cracked wheat salad or their special thyme salad. For the main event, choose from piping hot plates dreamt up by Chef Burak, including lamb roasted in salt, lamb belen style, assorted mixed grills, lamb shank covered with rice in the oven, or the lamb neck in the oven.

For those with a sweet tooth, Chef Burak hails from Hatay, the city of the Kunefe, so you can expect the kunefe and baklavas to be outstanding. So definitely try and leave some room for dessert.

Designed to feel like home, the restaurant features warm interiors, handmade ovens and comfortable seating, so you might end up staying for hours. The indoor décor spills out onto the spacious terrace so guests can kick back and enjoy a Turkish tea to end the meal.

Dives Holding, the owners of the CZNBurak brand, chose Dubai as the first destination to launch the brand outside of Turkey, as part of their long-term global expansion plans.

Key Info:

Location: CZN Burak, Boulevard Point, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai