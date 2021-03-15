Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Food Festival (DFF), the annual festival of food, is back! Celebrating the culinary capital of the region, the 24-day event will showcase Dubai’s gastronomy offerings with a city-wide festival of food. Including specially curated menus at top restaurants in Dubai offering a fine dining meal at an attractive price that saves customers up to 50 per cent when dining out.

The event, which takes place from March 25 to April 17, will focus on on four main highlights of Dubai’s food scene

1. Rich culinary diversity

2. Authentic and homegrown cuisine

3. Unique restaurant experiences,

4. Value for money

Etisalat Beach Canteen (Which has been postponed)

The Etisalat Beach Canteen will be returning at the end of 2021 when visitors and residents can all enjoy the city during optimal weather. The much-loved gastronomy event will return to provide guests with tempting flavours of the city’s continually evolving international and local food scene, with food trucks, pop-up shops and family friendly food events to look forward to.

During this year’s DFF, diners in the city will also be able to try out ‘once in a lifetime’ dining experiences including signature dishes, unique ingredients, masterclasses, chef’s tables, and bespoke dining experiences, in partnership with the city’s best restaurants. Additionally, appearances by celebrity chefs, cooking competitions, one-time only promotions in malls across the city and more.

For 2021’s edition, the festival is introducing some brand-new food initiatives to the event, as well as delivering on the festival’s popular annual concepts.

Highlights of the 2021 festival will include:

Dubai Restaurant Week (March 25 to April 10)

Dubai Restaurant Week (DRW) offers a calendar of exclusive dining experiences in partnership with the city’s best restaurants. With specially curated three-course dinner or two-course lunch menus at exceptional prices, the specially curated menus feature the restaurants most irresistible dishes – all at an attractive price that saves customers up to 50 per cent when dining out. This year, diners will be able to choose from a selection of restaurants including COYA, Bread Street Kitchen, Hakkasan, Toro Toro, Nobu, Torno Subito, Buddha Bar, Chicago Meatpackers, Hotel Cartagena, Indya by Vineet, Rockfish, Rhodes W1 and Seafire.

Hidden Gems (March 25 to April 10)

Dubai is dotted with numerous hidden culinary gems, and to celebrate these resident-favourite pocket-friendly eats, DFF will be releasing a list of 32 of the best Hidden Gems in the city. Uncovering the diversity of cuisine in the city through unique, independent and homegrown concepts, culinary fans are encouraged to indulge at the top hidden spots in the city. From Emirati and Indian to American and Lebanese, the variety of cuisine just waiting to be discovered in the DFF Hidden Gems list will provide more than food for thought!

Foodie Experiences (March 25 to April 10)

Celebrating the very best of food, Foodie Experiences returns for another year of DFF to deliver unique, one-of-a-kind food adventures with a curated list of Dubai’s most anticipated masterclasses, chef’s tables and experimental dining experiences in unique venues across the city. With more than 20 gourmet experiences to pick from, residents and visitors can choose from a variety of experiences including a desert dining experience with Platinum Heritage, BOCA’s Chef’s Table including an imaginative spanish-influenced tasting menu as well as BOCA’s Paella Masterclass, plus much more.

Dine and Win (March 25 to April 17)

The classic ‘Dine & Win’ promotion returns for a fifth year, in partnership with Zomato. Spend Dh50 at up to 2,800 participating outlets between March 25 and April 17 to be in with the chance of winning a three-month Zomato Pro membership and the grand prize, a GAC GS3 SUV. The winner will be announced on April 17, 2021.

Home Edition (March 25 to April 17)

Following the success of Home Edition in DFF 2020, shoppers in the city can be in with the chance to win a years’ worth of groceries at selected hypermarkets including Waitrose, Spinneys and Lulu-Hypermarket when they spend Dh250 or more. Winners will be chosen and announced in a raffle draw on April 17, 2021.

Foodcations (March 25 to April 17)

Take your staycation to the next level by indulging in a foodcation, at some of the city’s finest hotels. Enjoy a great stay and amazing food, all in one place. Hotels participating include The Meydan Hotel, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Armani Hotel Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai, and much more!

Mall Events and Citywide Attractions (March 25 to April 10)

To celebrate the annual festival, malls and attractions around the city will be offering exclusive dining deals, experiences and fun for the whole family. Participating outlets include City Walk, Mercato Shopping Mall, The Beach, La Mer, The Pointe and The Dubai Mall.

All dining experiences, events and activations during DFF will follow prevailing safety protocols and social distancing guidelines to ensure a safe experience for all.

Key information

Where: All Across Dubai