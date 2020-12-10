Dubai: Music superstars Hussain Al Jassmi and Tamer Hosny will headline the first evening of Dubai Shopping Festival’s (DSF) super two-day opening weekend celebration.
The singing sensations, two of the biggest names in the Arabic music world, will perform on 17 December as part of an incredible double bill of live music for the start of this year’s DSF.
The sold out show, which will take place at Market outside the Box (MOTB) at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, will be hosted by TV presenter Lojain Omran, and will include spectacular fireworks while the Burj Khalifa will be lit up with a special illumination during the evening.
Fans who didn’t buy tickets can watch the concert live on MBC 1 and Wanasah at 8.30pm Dubai time.