They win prizes once the challenges are completed at multiple locations in city

Head out... Dubai's residents and visitors can pick up challenges if they are in the mood for prizes. Image Credit:

Dubai: Residents in Dubai can now take part in a special summer event to mark DSS. The ‘Summer Unlocked’ campaign is a "race against the clock challenge" that promises adventures, family fun and super prizes.

Participants get a set period to complete a diverse series of tasks at locations, including hotels, restaurants, malls, neighbourhoods, landmarks and more. Twelve of the city’s popular opinion leaders and organisations are taking turns to host the event and challenge members of the public to visit a new venue and tackle five new adventures, including purchases and experiences, the contest is a daily dose of exploration and family-focused fun.

How it works

They will be using social media to share five locations, best-kept secret spots and must-visit destinations, along with a new challenge to be completed by players at each venue, before handing over to the next host to reveal their top picks.

Summer Unlocked is open to all and the city becomes the playground.

To participate, players need to follow weekly Summer Unlocked hosts on Instagram. These include Kris Fade, Fly with Haifa, Naomi Dsouza, Dalia Ali, Mthayel Al Ali and Saleh Al Braik and others, as well as Dubai Police and DEWA, as they post videos ‘unlocking’ their choice of the best places to visit and things to do in Dubai from the official Summer Unlocked box.

Each week, three hosts will announce a pick of five venues and challenges that need to be completed within the timeframe. The time allotted to each task is not set, and will be chosen by the challenge host.

While the challenges will vary each day, they can all be easily completed by players of all ages and abilities.

For example, fans who accept Kris Fade’s challenge on social media will need to complete five tasks such as watching the latest blockbuster movie at Reel Cinemas, visiting the VR Park at The Dubai Mall, and sitting down to an afternoon tea at the Address Downtown hotel. Next, they will have to meet the creatures that call The Green Planet in City Walk home, before rounding off the challenge with some Lebanese food at one of Fade’s favourite restaurants.

The radio presenter will end his social media post by handing the Summer Unlocked virtual 'box' over to the next host.

Easy to enter

Once a player registers at a new venue and goes on to complete all of the challenges in the allowed time, they will win their own virtual yellow box filled with vouchers.

The first 10 players who finish all five challenges set by a host within the time will win a meet-and-greet with their favourite person of interest.

However, this extra great prize is only for those who go above and beyond and finish the challenge fast – so there’s no time to waste, make sure all of those challenges are completed quickly.