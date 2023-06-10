Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, is offering Brunch ‘n’ Splash for the whole family this summer.
Cool off with free pool access for the entire family and savour mouth-watering food from the hotel’s legendary award-winning restaurants at Dubai’s first and original brunch.
The Saturday brunch takes place at Aseelah restaurant and creek view terrace, an indoor and outdoor venue with views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s old quarter and the charming creek.
Guests can enjoy an international buffet including traditional roast with all the trimmings, plus some of the most loved dishes from the hotel’s 15 restaurants, including seafood, Arabian, Japanese and Chinese cuisine.
Guests will also get a chance to sample favourite dishes from Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant, Shabestan. For those who love a sweet treat, the desert buffet will be filled with summer time favourites and ice pops to cool down.
The food is not the only thing to be excited about – guests big and small can enjoy live entertainment, face painting and pool games and floats.
Brunch ‘n’ Splash takes place every Saturday until September 30 from 12.30pm to 4pm. Prices start at just Dh225 per person with kids under the age of 10 often going free for every full-price-paying adult. Guests can also upgrade to unlimited beverages for an extra Dh99.
Bookings are recommended and can be made online at Aseelah, via email at booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com, and over telephone at 04 2057033.