Image Credit:

Dubai: The city is set to celebrate the Oman’s National Day, which falls on November 18, with celebrations across multiple family-oriented landmarks in the city; showcasing the depth of the historical relations and the strong bonds that bring together the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman.

With the reopening of borders between the two countries, Omanis travelling to Dubai during this period, as well as residents and all other tourists can enjoy special activations and retail promotions across the city.

The line-up of activations and activities in celebration of Oman’s National Day includes the following:

Shopping deals

Shoppers can enjoy great offers at a wide variety of outlets including; Upfirst, 30 percent off on selected items at Go Sport . Debenhams is offering buy one get one free on selected items. Shoppers visiting Hamleys, the toy store can two and get one free. Puma is offering 30 percent off on selected items, while 50 percent off items at K Corner.

Hotel Offers

Copthorne Hotel Dubai is offering an additional 20 per cent reduction on its best available rates from 17 November to 26 November. Early check-in and late check-out will be based on availability. Guests holding an Omani national ID card will also get 25 per cent off on spa facilities and food and beverages.

The Royal Continental Hotel is giving a 20 per cent saving on room bookings along with various other benefits to commemorate the occasion.

At the Lapita Hotel, visitors can treat themselves to a Polynesian escape from 16 November to 17 November. Free daily access to Dubai Parks and Resorts and a shuttle to Expo 2020 Dubai will also be provided.

Visitors to Arjaan By Rotana Dubai Media City can enjoy a relaxing break off work with the Family Weekend Escape. The hotel is centrally located and in close proximity to the tram station.

Fraser Suites Hotel & Apartments are offering a 10 per cent reduction on the best flexible room rates along with 20 per cent off on Food & Beverage from 11 to 20 November. Guests just have to apply the promo code "OMAN'' while booking their accommodation.

Official Ceremonies

Dubai Marina will be the scene of an exciting, passionate, and fun-filled Docking Celebration on 21 November at 2.10pm.

At Expo 2020, starting at 10.15am on 21 November, Al Wasl Dome, a cultural landmark at the heart of Expo will feature a show of traditional Omani music, including an orchestra and several contemporary musicians from the country.

Dubai Landmark Projections

On 18 November, Bluewaters Island will welcome Omani expats. along with other Dubai residents and visitors from around the globe to an LED Light Activation to mark the Oman National Day.

Key Dubai landmarks; Dubai Frame, Museum of The Future, and Ain Dubai will project the Omani flag on 18 November 6pm, 7pm and 7.30pm respectively.

From 18 November to 21 November, The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah – one of Dubai’s iconic waterfront destinations – will host Fountain Show every night at 8pm