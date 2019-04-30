Your guide to all the things happening around the country

ABU DHABI

Laughter Factory

Image Credit: Supplied

A healthy dose of laughter, with ‘Life doesn’t get any better than this’ tour, starring international stand-up acts, Dana Alexander (pictured), George Zach and Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda. At Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi, 8pm, Dh160. Tomorrow, at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights at 9pm. On Friday, at Asian Kitchen, Jebel Ali Club at 9pm.

thelaughterfactory.com

Hakkatini Wednesday: White Party

Last of the evening series set to unite, inspire and celebrate local and international talent. The curated package is inclusive of two signature crafted beverages and bites, for Dh96. At Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 2am.

Call 02 690 7739

DUBAI

#DXBExperiments: Music Rebels

Image Credit: Supplied

An interactive feast bringing people together through the celebration of music, taste and innovation. The concept launches tonight and is set to run for three days at Weslodge, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. The seated dinner will rewind the mix tape through the sounds and tastes of musical notes past and present, with each course taking you on a musical journey from decade to decade. A collective of elements will be showcased during the evening including a series of two interactive pop-up studios recreating key moments in music history, allowing guests to be transformed into a superstar. Priced at Dh395 and includes unlimited sharing plates and mixed beverages, today and tomorrow from 7.30-11pm and Friday 1-4pm.

Call 04 560 1700

Queen by Majesty

Queen by Majesty Image Credit: Supplied

Theatre by QE2 welcomes the UK’s leading hit sensation proclaimed as the best Queen concert show ever. Recreating the excitement of the legendary stadium spectaculars, reprising Freddie’s on-stage antics and irrepressible personality, driven on by a band performing a score of nonstop belters, bring the magic of Queen to life. Shows until friday, tickets from Dh180.

theatrebyqe2.com

Kursi Exhibition

Image Credit: Supplied

A series of inventive chairs designed by students and faculty of the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) are exhibited, at Mall of the Emirates Luxury Wing on Level 1. Open from 10am-10pm, free entry. Last day. malloftheemirates.com

Free Birthday Scoop

To celebrate their first birthday, Jelly Belly Ice Cream is giving customers a free scoop of gourmet birthday cake ice cream with every scoop purchased between today and Sunday. Offer available at all nine branches located in Bluewaters, La Mer, Al Seef, Deira City Centre, Al Majaz Sharjah, Zero 6 Mall, Dalma Mall, Al Jimi Mall and Ajman City Centre.

jellybellyicecream.com

DIFC Movie Nights

Grab a bean bag and order food from one of the participating restaurants to settle in for a screening under the stars. Today, classic Bollywood romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will be screened at Gate Avenue in DIFC, 6-9pm. Free and open to the public. Bean bags will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Aks Comedy Night: Nishant Tanwar

The season ends on a grand scale at Bar Baar at Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Mankhool. Today, the cool boy from Delhi is here with new stories and experiences called ‘Limited Edition’, at 10.30pm. Tomorrow, DJ Lemon hits the decks with Raja Kumari, DJ Akhtar and DJ Lloyd closing the weekend on Friday.

barbardxb.com

Music in the Studio

UAE debut of Amy Dickson collaborating with Music in the Studio curator and concert pianist Amira Fouad, to perform music by Debussy, Ravel, Saint-Saens, Milhaud, Piazzolla arranged for saxophone and piano. At Dubai Opera. Tickets from Dh150.

dubaiopera.com

Summer offers at Dh35 on the 35th Floor

Soak in views of the Arabian Gulf while sipping on sundowners with select food and house beverages priced of Dh35 from 5-9pm, at Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, Hilton Dubai The Walk.

Call 04 374 7888

Game of Thrones Quiz Night

Are you a Game of Thrones fan? Know absolutely everything there is about the show? Well, put that knowledge to test, at Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 8-10pm. Free to sign up. Offers on the night include a two-hour drunch package for Dh199 or a beverage with a pizza or a burger for Dh99.

Call 04 430 8550

Power Yoga

Ready to sweat? This class offers strength postures that will have you moving, breathing and sweating. The practice will build strength in the core, glutes, arms and legs. All levels welcome are welcome. At JLT Park, 7.30pm, donations welcome. Call 050 747 8066.

nerryfit.com

Laguna Waterpark’s Anniversary Offer

Each weekday throughout May, with every ticket purchased online or at the gate – children under the age of 12 can enter for Dh1. Tickets cost Dh99 online, or Dh125 at the gate. The waterpark boasts top rides as well as white-knuckle adventure slides, lazy river and infinity pool. Open daily from 10am to 6pm. Offer excludes weekends.