ABU DHABI

Khayal Series

Explore the themes of ideas and imagination. Head over with your little ones for a fun and interactive afternoon, featuring a reading of What Do You Do With An Idea? by Kobi Yamada, followed by an interactive discussion around what ideas are and where they come from. It will also feature a reading of Not A Box by Antoinette Portis, followed by a discussion around the power of imagination. At Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi, 12-3pm. For ages 4-12. Register to attend. warehouse421.ae

Cultural Majlis with Ali Al Saloom

Iftar series led by cultural expert Ali Al Saloom aiming to increase UAE residents’ knowledge of Emirati traditions, clarifying cultural dos and don’ts to help them overcome social challenges they face in their time living in the UAE. The session will also demonstrate ways to embrace the values of Ramadan. At the Cultural Foundation, 6.30-8.30pm at Dh100. culturalfoundation.ae

Reading Dogs in Abu Dhabi

The Reading Dogs team are setting up in Abu Dhabi and are currently identifying dogs and owners to become part of the team. They are looking for a number of dog-loving, book-reading kids to join in at the Dawg House in Abu Dhabi, at 3pm. To enroll for the session your child must be aged 4 - 12 years old and be happy to spend an hour reading to five potential new reading dogs, they just need to bring along their favourite book. Drop an email at hello@readingdogsuae.com. facebook.com/readingdogsuae.

Ramadan Art Talk

Art and poetry talk with Saeedeh Kesvari, who has been creating art to share her experience of reading Persian literature and understanding philosophers from the Middle East. At Art Hub, The Mall World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 10pm. Free and open to the public. Call 055-5509640. adah.ae

DUBAI

Cinemajlis

Project Chaiwala and Cinema Akil have partnered up to create Cinemajlis, an iftar experience along with games, talks, open mic performances and film screenings. Today’s schedule includes screening of Iraqi film The Journey at 3pm; Ext. NIght (pictured) about an aspiring young director Moe in the middle of an existential crisis, at 9pm and 11pm; Eve & Kyle perform live at 8pm. Tickets are Dh200 for film and iftar package, Dh52.50 for film only and Dh150 for iftar only, available for purchase at the box office and online. cinemaakil.com

Starry Night

Paint and socialise evening centering around a globally known artwork by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. Guests can relax and vibe to French music whilst sipping on signature beverages, while showing off their artistic side, at Couqley French Bistro, JLT. All levels, from novice to experienced artists, are welcome from 2.30–5.30pm. Dh390 per person and includes three hours of painting, all materials and canvas, two beverages or four soft beverages. Call 04-5149339.

PechaKucha Night

Alserkal and Inked is inviting the community to ponder over sustainable food choices, health benefits of fasting, and more food for thought. Join the conversationg dedicated to foodies, at Inked, Alserkal Avenue, 8.30pm. alserkalavenue.ae

Fashion Activation

Contemporary fashion+purpose driven label BLSSD previews their latest Resort 20 collection at a pop-up at The Mojo Gallery, Alserkal Avenue. The collection is a carefully curated blend of silhouettes and urban sensibility creating a crossover of trendsetting street luxe. Guests can request a made-to-measure service on all pre-ordered garments. Call 04-3477388. facebook.com/blssdfashion

Ramadan Tales

Alliance Francaise Dubai is hosting a storytelling show for adults and children aged six and above. Storyteller Layla Darwich, will tell stories of The Word Knitter. At 5.30pm at the Alliance Francaise Dubai Theatre. Dh50 for members, Dh70 for non-members. afdubai.org

Fabula Ramadan Market

Looking for Eid gifts for loved ones or a bargain or even something new for yourself? then head to the Ramadan market at Madina Mall, Muhaisnah. Free entry, running throughout the fasting month. madina-mall.com

SHARJAH

Community Suhoor and Film Screening

To mark the closing of Tashweesh: Material Noise exhibition, Maraya Art Centre in Al Qasba is hosting a community suhoor and film screening of Sharp Tools by Nujoom Al Ghanem, at 9.30pm. Free to attend, but due to limited capacity registering is recommended by calling

06-5566555. Also, Al Qasba along with Art Verve is hosting a line-up of diverse activities including a market selling fashionable clothing and accessories, handicrafts and souvenirs. Activities include art and craft stations, kids’ play area, henna artists, food outlets and more. Daily from 6-11pm, last day.