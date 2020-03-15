The UAE weather is naturally on the hot side, but it becomes extremely sizzling during summer, so it's important to keep yourself hydrated. However, plain water can be boring.

Instead, consider jazzing up your water with a hint of the tropics every day. Fruits can add naturally acidic qualities and sweetness to a normally tasteless beverage.

Try these infused-water ideas to give your body some much needed benefits. Upgrade the flavour and get ready to take your sip of water to the next level.

1. The original cucumber, lime and mint

This infused water can flush out toxins and improve your skin complexion. Some claim their wrinkles are less noticeable. The mint can regulate the body temperature and gives relief to headaches and back pains. Serve over ice cubes and enjoy!

Ingredients:

- Ice and water

- ½ lime, sliced

- 6 sprigs mint (lightly crushed)

- 1 medium cucumber (peeled or unpeeled), cut into 1/2 inch slices

2. Lemon and lavender antioxidant

Serve this with shortbread cookies to friends. It includes edible flowers! It’s like spa water for summer.

Ingredients:

- Ice and water

- 1 lemon, sliced

- ½ cup (4 oz.) fresh-picked lavender sprigs

- Plenty of ice and filtered water

3. Strawberry, mint and cucumber

Packed with Vitamin C, it is easy to mix and refreshing to drink. The mint can regulate the body temperature and it also gives relief to headaches and back pains.

Ingredients:

- Ice and water

- 1 cup of fresh strawberries (whole or sliced)

- 1 medium cucumber (peeled or unpeeled), cut into 1/2 inch slices

- 4-5 sprigs mint (lightly crushed)

4. Green tea, apple, cinnamon, red pear and mint

We added cinnamon and red pear to this water. It is used to boost your body's natural metabolism. Just do not use powdered cinnamon because it clogs the water.

Ingredients:

- Ice and water

- 1 green tea bag

- 1 apple thinly sliced and cut away the seeds

- ½ red pear, sliced

- 1 cinnamon stick

- 6 sprigs mint (lightly crushed)

5. Strawberry and watermelon

This infused water mixture is good for muscle soreness and helps lower blood pressure. It’s a natural power drink.

Ingredients:

- Ice and water

- 4 cups watermelon cut into 2 inch cubes, lightly mashed

- ½ pint strawberries, sliced in half

- 6 sprigs mint (lightly crushed)

6. Grapefruit with rosemary

If you want to feel more energised and healthy while being hydrated, this is a perfect infused water to keep you up throughout the day.

Ingredients:

- Ice and water

- 1 grapefruit

- 3-5 sprigs of rosemary

7. Orange and blueberries with mint

This drink naturally curbs your appetite. It tastes delicious and helps expel toxins from your body.

Ingredients:

- Ice and water

- 2 Mandarin oranges, cut into wedges

- ½ cup of blueberries

- 5-6 sprigs mint (lightly crushed)

8. Tropical pineapple, starfruit and ginger

Increase your metabolism while toning up your skin. If you had a big lunch, try this water. It will aid in digestion, too.

Ingredients:

- Ice and water

- 1 inch ginger root, peeled and sliced

- 1/2 cup pineapple, thinly sliced

- 2 starfruits, sliced

9. Peach fruits and plum with mint

The summer heat combined with the air conditioning in the UAE can lead to discomfort in the chest and coughing. This delicious jar of refreshing drink with peach fruits is a huge relief to ward off that scratchy throat.

Ingredients:

- Ice and water

- 4 peaches, sliced

- 2 plums, sliced

- 10 sprigs mint (lightly crushed)

10. Orange, grapefruit, pomegranate and mint

Wonderful boosting properties packed with flavour comes out when these fruits are combined. This drink fuels up your mornings or right before you go to the gym.

Ingredients:

- Ice and water

- 2 Mandarin oranges, cut into wedges

- ½ grapefruit, sliced

- a handful of pomegranate seeds

- 5 sprigs mint (lightly crushed)

11. Fresh coconut water and lime

This summer thirst-quencher is best served with ice. Long praised for their healing powers, coconut water virtually has no calories. Better drink this first thing in the morning.

Ingredients:

- Ice and water

- ⅓ cup fresh coconut chunks (outer shell removed)

- ½ lime, sliced