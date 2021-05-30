1 of 10
FOR THE LOVE OF WAGYU AT TAIKO EVERY MONDAY: Taiko Dubai, has launched a “For The Love of Wagyu” special menu, a seven-course menu that pays homage to the most Japanese Wagyu. The soiree takes place every Monday and is dedicated solely to the lavish flavours of the renowned Japanese beef. With a blend of flavours of Asia and the Middle East, indulge in a selection of starters including Wasabi Popcorn bites, Tuna and Wagyu Tataki drizzled with Persian sour berries and soy vinaigrette. The menu continues with the Shabu Shabu with Papaya Salad and the innovative Shisha Sushi with Otoro and Wagyu, a contemporary twist on the traditional smoked sushi with shisha. Mains call for Oxtail Gyoza and Rendang Bao Bun with braised wagyu neck and pickled cucumber. Then comes the show stopping Robatayaki Wagyu Steak marinated with wasabi hollandaise. Finish with the playful Moo dessert; a smooth buttermilk sorbet served with condensed milk, caramel and topped with whipped cream and wheatgrass. The seven-course set menu is priced at Dh425 per person and is available every Monday from 7pm to 11pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 10
START ON YOUR SUMMER BODY WITH CATFISH: Summer in Dubai is sizzling up with the vibrant new introduction of Catfish Lean, an under 600 Kcal menu validated by an accredited dietician and nutritionist. Catfish Lean will see the introduction of lighter versions of their classic warm balanced bowls in portioned controlled sizes, balanced with plant-powered ingredients, which are built to nourish and satisfy without skimping on the vibrant burst of flavours West African cuisine has to offer. The summer dishes include the authentic Catfish pepper soup, made with locally ground spices, and healing fragrant herbs. The vegan menu is also expanding with the addition of our Creamy Coconut Chickpea Stew and West African Peanut Stew all cooked with mouthwatering goodness that will fuel the body, nourish the soul and help you hit your summer body goals.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
CHECK OUT THE NEW LOOTAH PERFUME RANGE: Two new perfumes have joined the Lootah family, including ‘Silky Oud’ and ‘Timeless Oud’, both presented in crafted and elegant bottles. These precious perfumes are now available to buy in-store and online for Dh390 each. ‘Silky Oud’ perfectly blends the aroma of oud with rich, woody, floral, and honey scents, along with touches of cinnamon, vanilla and amber suede. ‘Timeless Oud’ is an oriental, spicy, citrus oud, with notes of twisted Bergamot Amberwood and a sprinkle of vanilla.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 10
FLAMINGO ROOM LAUNCHES A NEW MENU: Flamingo Room, located at the scenic Jumeirah Al Naseem, is revealing the latest seasonal additions to its menu. New highlights from the menu include luxurious options including a light and refreshing Sea Bass Carpaccio, wonderfully rich Lobster Risotto and a silky Burrata and Butternut Ravioli delicately sprinkled with truffle shavings. For a lovely end to the meal, guests can indulge in the Affogato Al Caffè with a crisp honeycomb moelleux or experience the perfection that is the Cherry Tarte Tartin topped with vanilla ice cream.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 10
COVE BEACH UNPLUGGED IS BACK: Cove Beach’s renowned weekly live music event is back! It’s time to unwind and enjoy your favourite tunes with Dina stars, Greg Pearson, Jay Abo, and special guests every Monday from 8pm to late. For Dh199 enjoy two bites and unlimited house beverages.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 10
LOLA TABERNA ESPAÑOLA LAUNCHES A NEW BUSINESS LUNCH: The neighbourhood Spanish restaurant and tapas bar, presents a daily business lunch, ideal for professionals looking for a relaxed venue for meetings or for a catch-up while enjoying great food. Menú del dia or the menu of the day is served by Spanish restaurants during lunch. It is one of the largest meals of the day in Spain. The offerings for starters include a large selection of tapas. For Mains, guests can choose from Pollo Churrasco, Huevos Rotos, Tortilla de Patatas con Chorizo, Paella Negra con Calamares y All’i’Oli and Filete de Pescado con Ensalada de Tomates. For dessert, there’s a Manchego Cheese Cake, the Apple Tart and Churros. Lunch takes place from Sunday to Thursday between 1pm and 4pm and is priced at Dh65 for a two-course and Dh89 for three-course option.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 10
MAIZ TACOS AND REFORM SOCIAL & GRILL COLLAB: Mi Casa Es Tu Casa by Maiz Tacos and Reform Social & Grill launches on Thursday, June 3 2021 at 8pm, a one-off mash-up with Maiz Tacos bringing the heat to Reform Social & Grill’s summer casa. Maiz Tacos, known for its authentic Mexican street food will be unpacking their spices at Reform Social & Grill’s summer garden, serving up a brunch menu filled with the cult classics from their menu. The five-course menu specially curated by owners Luma Makhlouf and Haider Al Assam includes a selection of Corn Chips and Guacamole, Elotes (Mexican Corn, cooked on the grill and covered in a special Maiz Tacos sauce and crunch), tacos will include the Polo Loco (chicken), La Tierra (vegetarian), Sweet Potato Quesadillas and to finish the feasting with classic Churros and dip. This one-off evening brunch is priced at Dh325 including soft beverages, Dh375 including house beverages.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 10
VISIT THE NEW FITNESS FIRST AT FESTIVAL CITY: Dubai Festival City Mall launched the new workout club featuring pioneering workouts, innovative equipment, and an extensive range of group exercise classes. Boasting over 20,000 sq ft of training space, the new Festival City club is centred around four outstanding Fitness First workout concepts including Box, Spin, Hot Studio and GX Studio, along with dynamic strength and cardio freestyle areas and a dedicated ladies-only section, featuring state-of-the-art equipment for women to take their workouts to the next level.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 10
STAYCATION DEAL OF THE WEEK: Press pause on life and indulge in 48 hours of rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation at Sofitel Dubai Downtown and Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, who are hosting a staycation offer from Dh835. Sofitel’s Twin Staycation Offer includes a night’s stay in the Superior Room at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. Guests can enjoy a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, depending on availability. On a consecutive day, guests can then check-in at Sofitel Dubai Downtown for a second night’s stay in its Luxury Room with a complimentary upgrade to the next room level, depending on availability. Staycations at both hotel’s include a world-class breakfast buffet, 25 per cent off at both hotel-managed restaurants at both venues, and 25 per cent off select treatments at their stunning spas. Guests at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche also enjoy a complimentary beach package and shuttle service to Abu Dhabi’s most popular destinations including Louvre Abu Dhabi and Yas theme parks.
Image Credit:
10 of 10
THE HUNDRED WELLNESS CENTRE LAUNCH HORMONE HEALTH AND NUTRITION SESSIONS: The Hundred Wellness Centre introduces hormone health and nutrition sessions designed to balance the body, decrease stress levels, regulate mental health, increase energy, improve sleep and feelings of well-being. Led by Dr Ayla Coussa, the bespoke sessions empower clients with the tools to achieve a healthy and happy lifestyle. Hormones are powerful chemical messengers that instruct our cells and organs to function. Formed in our endocrine system, they are fundamental to all systems of the body, including growth, repair and reproduction. Her mission is to help people of all ages and cultures to achieve positive lifestyle changes through a commitment to educating patients about their bodies and nutrition. Prices are available upon request.
Image Credit: Supplied