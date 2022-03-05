Rewriting the rules of innovation and pushing the limits of what a smartphone can do, Honor is setting new standards and delivering a magical experience to users around the world with its most premium smartphone line-up. After starting the year with its very first 5G foldable flagship smartphone featuring an iconic design, the Honor Magic V, the global tech brand recently launched the revolutionary Magic4 Series - Honor Magic4 Pro and Magic4 at the biggest mobile event of the year, the Mobile World Congress. The launch is a real showcase of Honor’s best in class, state-of-the-art technology and smart innovation and will take the brands flagship line-up to a whole new level.

Packed full of pioneering new technologies and compelling features, the all-new Honor Magic4 Pro boasts cutting-edge technology to deliver new benchmarks in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, charging and performance. The premium Honor Magic4 Pro will deliver a magical experience to users around the world and is a testament to the brand’s can-do attitude which constantly challenges industry benchmarks.

Groundbreaking Triple Camera

Image Credit: Supplied

The Honor Magic4 Pro takes a huge leap forward in photography and videography with its powerful Triple Camera combination which supports ultra-fusion computational photography to deliver high-definition images in stunning clarity, instantly. Pushing industry benchmarks, the device is built with a powerful Triple Camera combination featuring a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP 122-degree Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera. Equipped with Magic-Log Movie Master, the flagship model delivers cinematic-level videography and superior shooting experience, enabling budding creators bring professional style colors and moods to their content. Delivering excellent imaging capabilities, the three cameras complement each other to improve the overall photo quality, color and clarity. Whether a user is capturing a building, zooming in or out of the object, or capturing a portrait, the Honor Magic4 Pro intelligently uses the computational photography solution based on the effect and the environment and delivers a high-definition image or video.

Wireless and wired Honor SuperCharge

Image Credit: Supplied

First to support 100W Wireless Honor SuperCharge technology, the Honor Magic4 Pro delivers ultra-long battery life and a hassle-free charging experience. With the powerful combination of SuperCharge and ultra-large 4600mAh battery, the device juices up by 100 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Superior flagship performance

George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device Co., at the launch event Image Credit: Supplied

Honor Magic4 Pro brings users unrivalled power and performance with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform. Backed by industry-leading Qualcomm 7th Gen AI Engine and Cortex-X2 CPU Architecture, the premium model boasts ultra-fast processing speeds, while achieving high levels of efficiency, CPU performance by 20 per cent, GPU performance by 30 per cent and AI capabilities by a whopping 300 per cent. The Honor Magic4 Series is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, ensuring users can enjoy a smooth and stable performance.

The Honor Magic4 Pro is backed by powerful Honor Turbo Engines which maximize the capability of its chipset, ensuring the hardware and software work seamlessly together to improve fluency, anti-aging, and power consumption. Designed to optimise gaming performance, Honor brings the industry first AI Super Rendering technology to mobile gaming through GPU Turbo X, delivering an exceptionally high framerate and network connectivity while generating less heat and lowering latency, adequately satisfying player's demand for high gaming quality and buttery smooth graphics.

Enhanced privacy and security

With the new Honor Magic4 Pro, Honor delivers best-in-class innovative technology while ensuring maximum privacy. Offering a groundbreaking new solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many, the Honor Magic4 Pro debuts an all-new Privacy Calling feature supported by AI and powered by Directional Sound Technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls. The flagship smartphone also comes equipped with an independent security chip, which provides maximum security for passwords and biometrics like face IDs and offers the world’s highest performing, thinnest and most reliable fingerprint security solution.

Symmetrical design

The impressive design of the camera applauds the beauty of symmetry, which is an Honor’s iconic design, also known as ‘The Eye of Muse’ – a 6.81-inch Quad-Curved display and ultra-thin bezels on both sides with an incredibly comfortable grip. The Honor Magic4 Pro delivers a truly immersive viewing experience for all types of content including high-definition videos, high-tech graphics, movies, games and more.

Perfect for those who spend long hours in front of the screen, the Honor Magic4 Pro screen minimises eye strain, even in low light environments. The Honor Magic4 Pro offers effective protection against dust, rain and water, and is capable of being submerged in depths of water up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes.

As the latest iteration of Honor’s flagship smartphone line-up, the Honor Magic4 series benefits from the brand’s strong capabilities in R&D and not only signifies the team’s growth in product development but also demonstrates Honor’s commitment to strive for excellence.

With a wide range of compelling new features and functionalities including an industry-first powerful triple camera combination, 100W Wired and Wireless Honor SuperCharge, latest Honor Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12, superior performance and comprehensive privacy features, iconic symmetrical design, visual experience enhanced display the Honor Magic4 Pro guarantees an unforgettable smartphone experience for users. The phone will be available for consumers in Middle East in June 2022.