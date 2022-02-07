Despite general awareness on health issues and the importance of regular screenings, there is one area that not only gets very little attention if at all, but often we are too embarrassed to talk about it until serious symptoms show up: colorectal health.

The colon, however, is a major organ that is essential for waste removal in the body. Any issues with it will result in the body being unable to absorb essential nutrients or rid itself of waste. Most people only start to pay attention to their colon health when they experience discomfort. But experts stress the importance of proactive screening and treatment to keep major colorectal health issues at bay.

New research just released is also encouraging people to screen for colon cancer as if their life depended on it, because it just might. A major new US study has found that more and more young people are being diagnosed with late-stage colon cancer, prompting renewed calls among doctors for early detection and screening. It found that young patients 20-29 years old have had the highest increase in rates of new colon cancer cases diagnosed and are more likely to be in the distant stage of cancer when diagnosed, where the cancer has already spread.

In the United States, the Preventive Services Task Force, the leading organisation on preventive medicine, recently changed the screening guidelines for colon cancer from age 50 down to 45, after reviewing the recent trends of increasing cases of colon cancer in younger people.

Image Credit: GN Reach

To learn more about this and other colorectal issues and how to treat them early, join the Gulf News webinar on Thursday, February 10th, where experts from Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai will be live to discuss:

• The importance of colorectal health for a person’s overall wellbeing

• The risk factors, signs and symptoms of major colorectal diseases such as diverticulitis, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel disease (IBD), colitis, ulcerative colitis, colorectal polyps, colorectal cancer, and more.

• Advanced technologies for diagnosis and treatment including minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques and smart surgical solutions

• How a multidisciplinary approach results in better outcomes for patients

• The best ways to maintain colorectal health

We will be joined by an expert panel from Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai, featuring Dr. Nader Salti, Head of General Surgery, Dr. Mustafa El Hakam, Consultant Interventional Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and Dr. Amir Nisar, Consultant General Surgeon. The doctors will also be on hand to take questions live from the audience during the webinar. Be sure to register here, so that you don’t miss out.

Built on an integrated healthcare model, Fakeeh University Hospital brings you the legacy of more than four decades of compassionate care drawn from the renowned Fakeeh Care group based in Saudi Arabia. Fakeeh University Hospital is also a world-class academic centre committed to excellence through research, education, and clinical care.