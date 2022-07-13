The Asus ExpertBook B3 Flip is built to embrace the new normal, allowing for hybrid working and learning. It is the perfect companion for teachers, students and professional business users with a tough and versatile design.

Inspired by architecture

Being a flip laptop with full 360-degree support, the Asus design team has incorporated architectural elements into the design of the ExpertBook B3 Flip. The distinctive edges on its corners add both style and elegance, a refreshing change of appearance from the boring and plain look of a typical business laptop.

For the laptop’s Star Black finish, Asus’ designers have taken inspiration from the universe and stars in the night sky to create a colour that exudes both mystery and wisdom. The finish is iridescent, with hints of red and green appearing depending on how light hits the surface of the machine. To mimic stars, small shining particles are embedded into the finish.

To keep up with everyday rough usage, the lid and base panel of the ExpertBook B3 Flip are made of aluminium alloy. This allows the machine to achieve lighter weight and higher durability, alongside MIL-STD 810H military grade protection. The laptop’s I/O connectors are reinforced, the keyboard uses additional structural support including a water-resistant layer to cope with liquid spills and the hinge in strengthened with thicker-than-average steel brackets and larger screws. The latter also means the laptop can be flipped in any position with the hinge tested for over 30,000 open/close cycles.

TUV Rheinland certified display

The ExpertBook B3 Flip has a 14-inch 16:9 FHD touchscreen that supports a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and offers up to 100 per-cent sRGB colors. It supports low blue light emissions and flicker-free visuals ensuring greater care for your eyes. There is also an optional garaged stylus accessory that supports 4,096-level pressure sensitivity and automatically charges when garaged, keeping It ready for use. You can use the aluminium alloy stylus to make notes or for annotating, giving you another dimension to interact with your work.

Given our remote working environments, cameras play a crucial role in todays’ laptops. The ExpertBook Flip B3 has two cameras, one is standard with a privacy shield and the other one is a special optional world-facing camera that provides you with a totally new way to explore your creativity. The latter is a 13MP sensor above the keyboard to capture photos and videos when the laptop is in tablet or tent mode. With either camera, you also find Asus’ 3D noise-reduction (3DNR) technology that eliminates up to 23 per-cent of the random noise that naturally affects any camera, especially in low-light conditions.

Unparalleled input experience

Despite its compact form factor, the ExpertBook B3 Flip has a full-sized keyboard. Its keys have a 19.05mm pitch, which is the same as a desktop PC keyboard helping typing comfort and accuracy. In addition to its spill-resistant design, the keyboard sports backlighting for easy typing in dark environments.

For those wanting number input, the ExpertBook B3 Flip is available with an optional NumberPad 2.0. The LED-illuminated numeric keyboard integrated in the touchpad makes up for the lack of a physical numeric keypad. With a single touch on the touchpad, this can be enabled at two brightness levels depending on convenience. You can also swipe from the top left icon in any direction on the NumberPad 2.0 to quickly activate the Calculator application on the main display. Given the touchpad on the machine is larger than that of an average laptop, this functionality works great especially with the touchpad’s glass coating and support for multi-touch and multi-gesture input.

Powerful internals

Housed in its slim body profile, the ExpertBook B3 Flip boasts a powerful set of components. Firstly, 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are the at the heart of the machine, providing better computing performance and mobility. The new chipsets revolutionise modern creative workflows with Intel Deep Learning Boost AI acceleration and AV1 media encoding and decoding. The benefits of the chip also extend to connectivity, with high-speed WiFi 6 technology and Thunderbolt 4 support to connect peripherals.

Coupled with the chip is up to 12GB of high-speed RAM and up to 256GB of PCIe 3.0x4 M.2 SSD storage. Internally, Asus has also used metal covers for the laptop’s SSD, CPU and memory for long term stability in performance. To ensure on-the-go power, there is a 50-wat-hour battery on the ExpertBook B3 Flip which provides 9 hours of battery life on a single charge. With fast charging, the laptop can go from 1 to 60 percent in just under 36 minutes.

