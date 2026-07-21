1 day to Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung's countdown continues with AI that reads the room

One day to Unpacked, and the conversation has shifted.

We've all typed a question into an AI chatbot. But what if your phone started understanding what you needed before you even asked?

For all the noise around artificial intelligence, most people still use it the same way: type a prompt, get an answer, start again. Useful? Absolutely. Effortless? Not quite.

The next generation of mobile AI is expected to move past that back-and-forth entirely. Instead of waiting to be asked, it's expected to notice patterns, read context, and quietly handle the small decisions that eat up a day, so people can stay focused on the bigger ones.

Picture a phone that helps line up your morning before you've had coffee, resurfaces the right note exactly when you need it, and turns a scattered afternoon of ideas into something usable, all without juggling five different apps to get there.

It's not only about staying organised, either. Increasingly, AI is expected to play a role in how people create, not just consume. Think a handful of clips from a weekend trip turning into something worth sharing without an hour spent editing, or a half-formed idea spoken out loud finding its way into something coherent on the page. The line between having an idea and actually finishing it is expected to get a lot shorter.

However, none of this matters if people don't trust it. As AI becomes more woven into daily life, the expectation isn't just that it gets smarter, it's that it stays transparent about what it's doing and easy to stay in control of. Signals so far suggest Samsung is treating that balance as seriously as the intelligence itself, building in clearer visibility over what AI is doing on a user's behalf, not just more of it.

Samsung has already put Galaxy AI in the hands of millions of users worldwide. Now, anticipation is building that the company is preparing to push that experience even further: more intuitive, more personal, and designed to fade into the background of everyday life rather than sit on top of it.

Exactly what that means will be revealed tomorrow at Galaxy Unpacked