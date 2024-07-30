Embrace the extraordinary

Paragliding can be a once-in-a-lifetime activity and tandem flight with an experienced instructor at Sharjah’s Sky Adventures can be your best option to tick this experience off your bucket list. Whether you decide to fly in tandem with one of its expert pilots over Sharjah’s iconic landmarks or wish to enrol yourself in a paragliding training course, every journey promises unparalleled views and unforgettable moments.

Test your stamina

Nestled in the majestic Hajar Mountains, Jais Ropes Course, a self-guided obstacle maze perched 10-metres above the ground, offers the ultimate summer thrill. Conquer your fear of heights with thrilling rope swings, a narrow bicycle link, rickety bridges, balancing stands, swinging loops, and crawl tunnels — experience all these amidst stunning mountain views. This two-level rope and bridge course is perfect for both children and adults alike.

Involve kids in adventure-based learning

Ignite your child’s imagination with Adventure Zone’s thrilling summer camp. Located at Times Square, Galleria Mall at Al Wasl and Al Barsha in Dubai, and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi, the camp offers a perfect blend of excitement and learning. From indoor rock climbing and obstacle courses to creative workshops and team-building activities, the camp is packed with new adventures. Led by experienced instructors in a safe and air-conditioned environment, kids will build confidence, make friends, and stay away from screens. Ideal for ages 6-14, Adventure Zone’s summer camps are designed to foster skills and resilience.

Stay cool, have fun

Immerse yourself in heart-pounding excitement at Atlantis, The Palm’s Aquaventure Waterpark, featuring over 105 slides. Experience exhilarating slides like the iconic Leap of Faith and the thrilling Shockwave. Relax in the lazy river or conquer the waves at the pristine beach. Whether you’re seeking family fun or an adrenaline rush, this aquatic playground offers endless excitement for all ages. Make unforgettable memories with world-class facilities, dining options, and stunning views of Dubai’s skyline.

Explore the underwater world

Khorfakkan is the UAE’s hidden gem for underwater enthusiasts. While diving, you can explore vibrant coral reefs, fascinating shipwrecks, and a kaleidoscope of marine life in crystal clear waters. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned diver, the certified instructors ensure safe and thrilling experiences. Khorfakkan, with its pristine beaches, rugged mountains, and a relaxed coastal vibe, is also perfect for a staycation.