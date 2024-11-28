A&A Associate

Experience

The company is operational since 2016

Expertise

Its team of highly skilled professional business set-up consultants in Dubai has extensive experience in various domains, including finance, accounting, business consulting, and tax services.

Achievements

A&A Associate has incorporated over 1,000 licences in a single month

Awards & recognition

Awarded as the Great Place to Work Middle East, Great Place to Work for Women, Great Place to work for Millennials, Asia one UAE’s Greatest 2024, Global business outlook Award, Superbrands, UAE’s Best Workplaces and more

Contact details

info@aaconsultancy.ae ; +971 50 483 6190

Aurion

Services

Company incorporation, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, trade licence renewals, corporate tax and VAT registration, accounting and bookkeeping, compliance checks (AML, UBO, ESR), chamber of commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/ export code, trademark registration, company liquidation, ISO standards consulting, and a host of PRO services for investors.

Experience

17 years

Expertise

Trust, excellence, and delivery is our motto. The company’s services are focused on enhancing business productivity, improving the quality of business operations, and reducing the operating cost for entrepreneurs.

Achievements

The award-winning company is also the registered agent and corporate service provider of 17 major free trade zones. It has a clientele of more than 6,800 companies from 80 countries and is constantly rendering unparalleled business support services in the UAE.

Awards & recognition

American Book of World Records, 2024, Award

Asia’s Greatest Brand 2022-23

World’s Emerging Leader Award at House of Lords, instituted by WCRC INT

Contact details

Aurionuae.com; +971 50 482 5561

Creative Zone

Services

Creative Zone offers comprehensive business incorporation and growth solutions. Licences, banking, tax solutions, HR solutions, marketing, legal support, and more are all within reach.

Experience

The company has spent 14 years assisting over 75,000 businesses across every industry.

Expertise

Business set-up is just the beginning. We are reliable partners across every stage of the entrepreneurial journey, accompanying clients throughout each success and obstacle.

Success stories

Its clients include ekar, The Entertainer, and Hyundai. Each one is a success story, demonstrating how Creative Zone collaborates to overcome every company challenge with its support, delivering tailored solutions that drive growth and success.

Awards and recognition

Its 25 awards include Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism Award 2024, the Shams Corporate Service Provider of the Year 2022, and MEA Markets’ Most Innovative Business Setup Consultancy 2020.

Contact details

Creativezone.ae; 800-LICENSE (5423673); +971 4 567 7333

créo

About the company

Founded in 2024 in Dubai, créo is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organisations, redefining what it means to grow a brand in today’s world.

Services

From marketing and analytics to creative and operational support

Experience

Dubai-born and bred, serving global brands and scaling success

Expertise

A multidisciplinary approach combining strategy and creativity with data and technology to drive measurable outcomes.

Achievement

Empowering brands through proven results in diverse industries.

Awards and recognition

Winners of CX Awards 2024 and MarCom Awards 2023-2024

Contact details

creoglobal.co; +971 4 201 7272

Fanar Management Consulting

Services

Business set-up consultation at no cost

Choosing the appropriate jurisdiction

Trade licence application

Visa and Emirates ID application

Business banking account set-up

Experience

With years of experience in the UAE and international business set-up, Fanar Advisor assists entrepreneurs in navigating diverse markets.

Expertise

Its team ensures smooth, compliant company formation across regions.

Achievements

Launched a digital concierge service, enabling start-ups to access licensing, visa processing, and financial services with unparalleled ease, fostering long-term growth.

Awards and recognition

Fanar Advisor, which is a part of AJMS Group, has been awarded Superbrands for five consecutive years.

Contact details

Fanaradvisor.com; 04 554 2733

Jitendra Consulting Group

Services and expertise

It has four business units consisting of chartered accounting, tax consulting, intellectual property and company formations.

The company will soon launch another unit focusing on data-driven regional growth.

Experience

Jitendra Consulting Group has been operating in the UAE for the last 24 years.

Contact details

info@jitendragroup.ae

+971 4 343 8022

Momentum Consultancy

Services

Business set-up advisory and banking services

Expertise

Its team of experienced professionals in business set-up, project management, human resources, market research, and feasibility studies, is dedicated to providing the guidance and expertise necessary for business success.

Contact details

Mcuae.me; +971 55 349 1508

Peko

Services

Peko provides over 50 services including bill payments, payroll, accounting, and many more for SMBs. It constantly adds new services to meet the evolving market needs.

Experience

With over 60 years of combined experience, its team ensures the highest quality of service and plays a pivotal role in achieving excellence in every endeavour of the company.

Expertise

Matchless expertise in driving operational efficiency, automating back-office tasks, and a proven track record of reducing costs by up to 50 per cent.

Achievements

Partnered with Network International, a leading payment service provider, to launch a co-branded platform.

Empowered hundreds of SMBs to boost efficiency by 80 per cent.

Contact details

Rank Accounting & Consultancy

Services

Accounting and auditing

Taxation – VAT & corporate tax

Business incorporation services

AML compliance

Business advisory and legal consultancy

Experience

Over 11 years of industry experience

Expertise

VAT and corporate tax advisory services

Achievements

Our track record includes:

Establishing multiple companies in UAE free zones and mainland within 48 hours.

Recognised as a registered tax agency by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA)

Securing over Dh100 million in VAT refunds for our clients

Implementing AML frameworks to save clients from penalties during inspections

Assisting clients in obtaining Golden Visas within 24 hours

Building a robust legal and accounting team, ensuring top-notch advisory services at every business stage.

Awards and recognition

Asia’s Greatest Brands 2023

GCC’s Fastest Growing Business Consultancy Brand 2024

Contact details

056789 5874; +971 4 298 6501;

Smart Zone

Key features

Lightning-fast response:

Experience its signature 55-second callback guarantee

24/7 expert consultation

Personalised business solutions

One-stop business set-up hub

Results-driven team

Services

Company formation and licensing

Tax and accounting expertise

PRO and visa services

Personal and corporate bank account opening

Marketing and branding solutions

Key business sectors

Real estate

E-commerce solutions

Cloud kitchens and F&B

Tech start-ups

Professional services

AI & digital marketing agencies

Exclusive packages

Licence packages starting from Dh4,999

Save Up to 100 per cent on service fees for multi-year licence renewal

Accounting packages from Dh799/ month

Free visa for life with your licence

Experience VIP visa perks at Dh249/ month

Contact details