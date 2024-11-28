A&A Associate
Services
Business set-up advisory, accounting and auditing services
Experience
The company is operational since 2016
Expertise
Its team of highly skilled professional business set-up consultants in Dubai has extensive experience in various domains, including finance, accounting, business consulting, and tax services.
Achievements
A&A Associate has incorporated over 1,000 licences in a single month
Awards & recognition
Awarded as the Great Place to Work Middle East, Great Place to Work for Women, Great Place to work for Millennials, Asia one UAE’s Greatest 2024, Global business outlook Award, Superbrands, UAE’s Best Workplaces and more
Contact details
info@aaconsultancy.ae ; +971 50 483 6190
Aurion
Services
Company incorporation, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, trade licence renewals, corporate tax and VAT registration, accounting and bookkeeping, compliance checks (AML, UBO, ESR), chamber of commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/ export code, trademark registration, company liquidation, ISO standards consulting, and a host of PRO services for investors.
Experience
17 years
Expertise
Trust, excellence, and delivery is our motto. The company’s services are focused on enhancing business productivity, improving the quality of business operations, and reducing the operating cost for entrepreneurs.
Achievements
The award-winning company is also the registered agent and corporate service provider of 17 major free trade zones. It has a clientele of more than 6,800 companies from 80 countries and is constantly rendering unparalleled business support services in the UAE.
Awards & recognition
American Book of World Records, 2024, Award
Asia’s Greatest Brand 2022-23
World’s Emerging Leader Award at House of Lords, instituted by WCRC INT
Contact details
Aurionuae.com; +971 50 482 5561
Creative Zone
Services
Creative Zone offers comprehensive business incorporation and growth solutions. Licences, banking, tax solutions, HR solutions, marketing, legal support, and more are all within reach.
Experience
The company has spent 14 years assisting over 75,000 businesses across every industry.
Expertise
Business set-up is just the beginning. We are reliable partners across every stage of the entrepreneurial journey, accompanying clients throughout each success and obstacle.
Success stories
Its clients include ekar, The Entertainer, and Hyundai. Each one is a success story, demonstrating how Creative Zone collaborates to overcome every company challenge with its support, delivering tailored solutions that drive growth and success.
Awards and recognition
Its 25 awards include Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism Award 2024, the Shams Corporate Service Provider of the Year 2022, and MEA Markets’ Most Innovative Business Setup Consultancy 2020.
Contact details
Creativezone.ae; 800-LICENSE (5423673); +971 4 567 7333
créo
About the company
Founded in 2024 in Dubai, créo is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organisations, redefining what it means to grow a brand in today’s world.
Services
From marketing and analytics to creative and operational support
Experience
Dubai-born and bred, serving global brands and scaling success
Expertise
A multidisciplinary approach combining strategy and creativity with data and technology to drive measurable outcomes.
Achievement
Empowering brands through proven results in diverse industries.
Awards and recognition
Winners of CX Awards 2024 and MarCom Awards 2023-2024
Contact details
creoglobal.co; +971 4 201 7272
Fanar Management Consulting
Services
Business set-up consultation at no cost
Choosing the appropriate jurisdiction
Trade licence application
Visa and Emirates ID application
Business banking account set-up
Experience
With years of experience in the UAE and international business set-up, Fanar Advisor assists entrepreneurs in navigating diverse markets.
Expertise
Its team ensures smooth, compliant company formation across regions.
Achievements
Launched a digital concierge service, enabling start-ups to access licensing, visa processing, and financial services with unparalleled ease, fostering long-term growth.
Awards and recognition
Fanar Advisor, which is a part of AJMS Group, has been awarded Superbrands for five consecutive years.
Contact details
Fanaradvisor.com; 04 554 2733
Jitendra Consulting Group
Services and expertise
It has four business units consisting of chartered accounting, tax consulting, intellectual property and company formations.
The company will soon launch another unit focusing on data-driven regional growth.
Experience
Jitendra Consulting Group has been operating in the UAE for the last 24 years.
Contact details
info@jitendragroup.ae
+971 4 343 8022
Momentum Consultancy
Services
Business set-up advisory and banking services
Expertise
Its team of experienced professionals in business set-up, project management, human resources, market research, and feasibility studies, is dedicated to providing the guidance and expertise necessary for business success.
Contact details
Mcuae.me; +971 55 349 1508
Peko
Services
Peko provides over 50 services including bill payments, payroll, accounting, and many more for SMBs. It constantly adds new services to meet the evolving market needs.
Experience
With over 60 years of combined experience, its team ensures the highest quality of service and plays a pivotal role in achieving excellence in every endeavour of the company.
Expertise
Matchless expertise in driving operational efficiency, automating back-office tasks, and a proven track record of reducing costs by up to 50 per cent.
Achievements
Partnered with Network International, a leading payment service provider, to launch a co-branded platform.
Empowered hundreds of SMBs to boost efficiency by 80 per cent.
Contact details
800 697356; business@peko.one; Peko.one
Rank Accounting & Consultancy
Services
Accounting and auditing
Taxation – VAT & corporate tax
Business incorporation services
AML compliance
Business advisory and legal consultancy
Experience
Over 11 years of industry experience
Expertise
VAT and corporate tax advisory services
Achievements
Our track record includes:
Establishing multiple companies in UAE free zones and mainland within 48 hours.
Recognised as a registered tax agency by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA)
Securing over Dh100 million in VAT refunds for our clients
Implementing AML frameworks to save clients from penalties during inspections
Assisting clients in obtaining Golden Visas within 24 hours
Building a robust legal and accounting team, ensuring top-notch advisory services at every business stage.
Awards and recognition
Asia’s Greatest Brands 2023
GCC’s Fastest Growing Business Consultancy Brand 2024
Contact details
056789 5874; +971 4 298 6501;
Smart Zone
Key features
Lightning-fast response:
Experience its signature 55-second callback guarantee
24/7 expert consultation
Personalised business solutions
One-stop business set-up hub
Results-driven team
Services
Company formation and licensing
Tax and accounting expertise
PRO and visa services
Personal and corporate bank account opening
Marketing and branding solutions
Key business sectors
Real estate
E-commerce solutions
Cloud kitchens and F&B
Tech start-ups
Professional services
AI & digital marketing agencies
Exclusive packages
Licence packages starting from Dh4,999
Save Up to 100 per cent on service fees for multi-year licence renewal
Accounting packages from Dh799/ month
Free visa for life with your licence
Experience VIP visa perks at Dh249/ month
Contact details
800 SZONE (79663); +971 52 659 4451; setup@smartzone.ae; Smartzone.ae; #MindingYourBusiness