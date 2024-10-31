Xpressions has a proud legacy in retailing health and beauty products for more than a quarter of a century here in the UAE. How has retail evolved in your view?
Retail has changed a lot over the past 25 years, especially with the rise of omnichannel shopping, where online and in-store experiences work together smoothly. Technology has improved how we operate, from managing stock with AI to offering personalised marketing. We’ve also embraced eco-friendly practices to meet customer demand for sustainable products. Shoppers now expect personalised and convenient experiences, and we quickly adapted our digital services during the pandemic.
Through all these changes, Xpressions stays focused on delivering authenticity, quality, and customer satisfaction across the UAE.
What are the trends ruling the retail beauty products market in the ME and how is Xpressions promoting the same through their sell?
The Middle East beauty market is driven by trends like online shopping, sustainability, personalisation, and tech integration. Xpressions Style promotes these by offering a seamless e-commerce platform, eco-friendly products, personalised beauty consultations and virtual try-on tools. They also ensure authenticity by dealing directly with trusted distributors and well-known brands, guaranteeing high-quality, genuine products. Through these efforts, Xpressions stays at the forefront of the region’s beauty retail market.
With the festive season around the corner, what can Xpressions customers look forward to in the next couple of months in the UAE?
With the festive season approaching, Xpressions customers in the UAE can look forward to exciting offers, special discounts, exclusive product launches, and the opening of new stores across key locations. We’ll have festive bundles, gift sets, and limited-time promotions on popular health, beauty, and fashion brands. Customers can enjoy personalised beauty consultations, in-store experiences, and eco-friendly product options. Our online platform will offer flash sales, early access deals, and convenient delivery options. Plus, with new store openings, we’re making it even easier for customers to shop their favorite products in more locations across the UAE.
As COO of a popular retail brand, what is the legacy you hope to leave your valued customers and staff?
As COO of Xpressions Style, the legacy I hope to leave is one of unwavering commitment to authenticity, quality, and customer satisfaction. For our valued customers, I want to ensure that Xpressions remains a trusted destination where they can always find genuine, high-quality products and personalised, memorable shopping experiences — whether in-store or online.
For our staff, I aim to foster a culture of innovation, growth, and empowerment, where every team member feels valued and motivated to contribute to our shared success. Ultimately, my goal is to create a lasting impact by building a brand that prioritises both its people and customers, and that is rooted in trust and excellence.