What are the trends ruling the retail beauty products market in the ME and how is Xpressions promoting the same through their sell?

The Middle East beauty market is driven by trends like online shopping, sustainability, personalisation, and tech integration. Xpressions Style promotes these by offering a seamless e-commerce platform, eco-friendly products, personalised beauty consultations and virtual try-on tools. They also ensure authenticity by dealing directly with trusted distributors and well-known brands, guaranteeing high-quality, genuine products. Through these efforts, Xpressions stays at the forefront of the region’s beauty retail market.

With the festive season around the corner, what can Xpressions customers look forward to in the next couple of months in the UAE?

With the festive season approaching, Xpressions customers in the UAE can look forward to exciting offers, special discounts, exclusive product launches, and the opening of new stores across key locations. We’ll have festive bundles, gift sets, and limited-time promotions on popular health, beauty, and fashion brands. Customers can enjoy personalised beauty consultations, in-store experiences, and eco-friendly product options. Our online platform will offer flash sales, early access deals, and convenient delivery options. Plus, with new store openings, we’re making it even easier for customers to shop their favorite products in more locations across the UAE.

As COO of a popular retail brand, what is the legacy you hope to leave your valued customers and staff?

As COO of Xpressions Style, the legacy I hope to leave is one of unwavering commitment to authenticity, quality, and customer satisfaction. For our valued customers, I want to ensure that Xpressions remains a trusted destination where they can always find genuine, high-quality products and personalised, memorable shopping experiences — whether in-store or online.