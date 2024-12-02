The well-being challenge in start-ups

Start-up environments are notoriously stressful. Founders pour immense time and energy into ensuring their business survives the critical early stages, and employees are often asked to go above and beyond in their roles. In the UAE, where rapid economic expansion is the norm, this pressure can be even more pronounced.

Many entrepreneurs feel that their focus must be solely on growth and expansion, assuming that well-being and mental health initiatives can be addressed later, once the business has stabilised. This approach is misguided and potentially harmful. Research consistently shows that a workforce experiencing burnout is less productive, less innovative, and more prone to errors.

Furthermore, high employee turnover — a common outcome in start-ups that neglect well-being — can be incredibly costly and disruptive.

Role of the entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs set the tone for their entire company. Founders who prioritise their mental and physical health are more likely to maintain the stamina required to grow their business and create a healthier, more engaged workforce.

Building a well-being strategy

It’s equally important for start-up owners to actively cultivate an environment where employee well-being is prioritised. This doesn’t mean lavish benefits or expensive wellness programmes but rather practical steps that ensure staff feel valued, supported, and empowered to bring their best selves to work.

Here are several key strategies to achieve this balance:

1 Open communication channels

Start-up leaders should ensure that employees feel comfortable discussing their workload, stress levels, and mental health without fear of judgment or retaliation.

Regular check-ins, feedback sessions, and anonymous surveys can help employees voice concerns and highlight areas where the company can provide additional support.

2 Flexible work arrangements

Offering flexibility, such as remote work options or flexible hours, is one of the most effective ways to support well-being, particularly in the post-pandemic world.

In a start-up environment where long hours are common, flexibility allows employees to manage their time more effectively and avoid burnout.

3 Encourage work-life balance

Start-up owners often operate in overdrive, and while this is sometimes necessary, it shouldn’t be expected of the entire team.

By setting realistic goals and respecting boundaries, entrepreneurs can promote a healthier work-life balance.

4 Recognise and reward employees

Feeling appreciated and valued can significantly boost morale and reduce stress. This doesn’t have to come in the form of financial bonuses — public recognition, a personalised thank-you, or even small tokens of appreciation can go a long way towards making employees feel acknowledged.

5 Invest in professional development

Offering opportunities for professional growth — whether through training, mentorship, or access to industry resources — not only helps employees feel more engaged and motivated but also aligns with long-term business goals. When employees feel they are growing alongside the company, they are more likely to stay committed and invested in its success.

The ROI of well-being initiatives

The return on investment (ROI) of prioritising well-being is clear. Studies show that companies with strong well-being programmes see increased productivity, higher levels of employee engagement, and lower rates of absenteeism. In fact, Gallup research found that highly engaged teams show 21 per cent greater profitability. When employees feel their mental and physical health are cared for, they are more likely to contribute meaningfully to the company’s success.